Video: Meryl Streep Does A CHORUS LINE Choreography With Wesley Taylor on ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Set

While filming the upcoming Broadway-themed season of Only Murders in the Building, Meryl Streep and Wesley Taylor took on the iconic choreography from the opening number of A Chorus Line.

Watch the new behind-the-scenes TikTok below, featuring vocals from Martin Short!

"Only Murders In The Building" follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

As previously reported, he latest season will follow the murder of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the star of Oliver Putnam's (Short) new Broadway play. After he falls dead onstage just as the curtain goes up, the group must venture to investigate a murder outside of their apartment building.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building will also include Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Linda Emond, Jeremy Shamos, Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, and Allison Guinn.

"Only Murders in the Building" hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, "This Is Us" creator DAN FOGELMAN and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch the new TikTok here: