Wake Up With BWW 3/31: KPOP the Musical Will Star K-Pop Idol LUNA, and More!

Luna

Today's top stories include the official Broadway announcement of KPOP the musical, which will star K-pop idol Luna, and will begin previews this October!

Plus, Nikki Renee Daniels becomes Broadway's first Black Bobbie in Company, and more!

K-Pop Singer Luna to Star in New Musical KPOP; Broadway Dates Announced!

The upcoming premiere of KPOP, the new musical about the global K-pop phenomenon, will begin performances on Broadway with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in advance of an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The show will play at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).. (more...)

Photos: Billy Crystal & Company Take First Bows in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

The new comedy musical, Mr. Saturday Night, starring stage and screen legend Billy Crystal, just began previews on Broadway on March 29th and will officially open on Wednesday, April 27th.. (more...)

Photos: Stage Adaption of Hayao Miyazaki's SPIRITED AWAY Closes in Tokyo

SPIRITED AWAY was brought to life at the Imperial Theater in Tokyo, bringing in a full house of attendees. This timeless masterpiece was recreated by the director of Les Misérables, John Caird, who brought iconic scenes to the stage with amazing performances with 32 performers and over 50 puppets designed by Toby Olié. . (more...)

Nikki Renee Daniels Plays Bobbie in COMPANY For Both Wednesday Performances

Nikki Renee Daniels took the stage as Bobbie in Company on Wednesday, for both the 2pm and 8pm performances! Daniels, who usually plays Jenny, made her debut in the role, and is the first Black Bobbie on Broadway!. (more...)

Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

We are excited to announce the winners for the 2021 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best new productions in the West End and around the country - as well as our special awards to mark this extraordinary period in theatre.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Debra Messing & More in BIRTHDAY CANDLES

Previews are currently underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch. . (more...)

VIDEO: Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, and the Cast of PLAZA SUITE on the Opening Night Red Carpet

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker have officially made their return to Broadway in Plaza Suite. BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge was on the red carpet at opening night and you can check out all of his interviews with the cast here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Broadway Dream Roles on COLBERT

Kristin Chenoweth has revealed her musical theatre dream roles. Chenoweth's selections included playing the Emcee in an all-female production of Cabaret, alongside Ariana DeBose or Beanie Feldstein as Sally Bowles, a Dolly Parton biopic written by Parton herself, and a musical version of Pushing Daisies.. (more...)

