Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

We are excited to announce the winners for the 2021 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best new productions in the West End and around the country - as well as our special awards to mark this extraordinary period in theatre.

Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners!

2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Winners

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Olly Dobson - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Aldephi Theatre

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

James McAvoy - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Cedric Neal - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Hannah Jarrett-Scott - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) - Criterion Theatre

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Jim Henson - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Tim Hatley - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Finn Ross - SPRING AWAKENING - Almeida Theatre

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Mark Oxtoby - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

John Rando - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Matthew Dunster - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Nöel Coward Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre

Best New Production of a Play

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre

Best New Regional or Touring Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - UK Tour

Accessibility Champion

Chichester Festival Theatre

Best New Production Created for Streaming

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Other Palace Online

Best Special Event

The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre

Lockdown Hero

Andrew Lloyd Webber