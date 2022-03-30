VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Broadway Dream Roles on COLBERT

In a Late Show with Stephen Colbert online exclusive, Kristin Chenoweth participated in the "Dream Role Goals" series, revealing her musical theatre dream roles.

Chenoweth's selections included playing the Emcee in an all-female Cabaret alongside Ariana DeBose or Beanie Feldstein as Sally Bowles, a Dolly Parton musical written by Parton herself, and a musical version of Pushing Daisies.

Chenoweth shares details on what her take on the Emcee would be like, her first impressions of the musical, and more.

Chenoweth was nominated for a Tony award for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked in 2004. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. She has also been seen on Broadway in On The Twentieth Century, Promises, Promises, The Apple Tree, and Steel Pier.

In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

Watch the "Dream Role Goals" episode here: