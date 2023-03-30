Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 3/30: LIFE OF PI Opens, Plus a Message From Billy Porter!

Plus, read reviews for the tour of Into The Woods, and more!

Mar. 30, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

We'd first like to wish a happy opening night of Life of Pi, which officially opens on Broadway tonight! Below, learn more about the cast bringing this show to life on stage!

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre has revealed their 55th season featuring the world premiere of Tituss Burgess' The Preacher's Wife. See the full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets below!

The tour of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods officially opened at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC earlier this year and has already seen several cities across the countire. Below, check out what the critics are saying so far about the production!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Birthday Message From Billy Porter

Today's Top Stories

THE PREACHER'S WIFE by Tituss Burgess & More Set for Alliance Theatre 2023/24 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre has revealed their 55th season featuring the world premiere of Tituss Burgess' The Preacher's Wife. See the full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Wigmore Hall Announces Over 500 Concerts For The New Season
by Stephi Wild

Wigmore Hall's 2023/24 season was announced by John Gilhooly, the Hall's Director. With more than 500 concerts from September 2023 to July 2024 featuring some 2500 artists performing music from the past six centuries, it is the largest programme of classical music concerts in the UK. . (more...)

Review Roundup: INTO THE WOODS Hits the Road, What Are the Critics Saying?
by Review Roundups

The tour of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods officially opened at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC earlier this year. Read the reviews for the tour of Into The Woods here!. (more...)

Goodman Theatre's 2024/2024 Season Includes New Play From Dana Delany, FEMALE TROUBLES & More
by Alan Henry

The Goodman Theatre has announced their 2023-2024 season, the first programmed by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. The theatre's 98th season includes a new show created and performed by Dana Delany, of Desperate Housewives fame and Female Troubles - a new musical by Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden, with music by Curtis Moore and lyrics by Amanda Green.. (more...)

These Iconic Performers Have Taken on the Lead Roles in SWEENEY TODD
by Stephi Wild

Sweeney Todd is back on Broadway! Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford are the latest stars to portray these coveted roles, but did you know about all of these others? Check out our list of just a few of the iconic actors to star in Sweeney Todd over the years!. (more...)

Photos: Olivia Holt Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
by Jennifer Broski

See photos of Olivia Holt meeting the press ahead of her Broadway debut in Chicago!. (more...)

Jerry Torre's THE MARBLE FAUN OF GREY GARDENS Film Adaptation in the Works
by Michael Major

A film adaptation of Jerry Torre and Tony Maietta's The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens memoir is in the works. Torre was named 'The Marble Faun' by Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale and her daughter Edith Bouvier Beale, mostly known as Big Edie and Little Edie through the iconic 1975 documentary, Grey Gardens.. (more...)

Actors' Equity Ramps Up Social Media Campaign For #UniteTheRoad
by Team BWW

Actors' Equity has taken to social media along with its membership to pressure The Broadway League to renegotiate agreements relating to the compensation of actors and stage managers on touring contracts.. (more...)

PRIMA FACIE Will Offer $10 Tickets Via Digital Lottery
by Stephi Wild

The producers of Prima Facie announced that 10 tickets will be made available for $10 each at every performance via a weekly digital lottery. The $10 price point is inclusive of all fees.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Life of Pi opens on Broadway tonight, meet the cast here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!




