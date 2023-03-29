Jerry Torre's THE MARBLE FAUN OF GREY GARDENS Film Adaptation in the Works

A film adaptation of Jerry Torre's The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens memoir is in the works.

Deadline reports that Torre's 2018 memoir will be adapted into a film through Unger Media. Casting is currently underway.

Torre was named "The Marble Faun" by Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale and her daughter Edith Bouvier Beale, mostly known as Big Edie and Little Edie in the iconic 1975 documentary, Grey Gardens.

The film, which will also be titled The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens, will showcase Torre's story as a gay teenage runaway from Brookyn, spotlighting Big Edie and Little Edie as his misguided guardian angels.

The script will be written by Leo Geter, who will also produce. Drew Droege and Unger Media CEO Jonathan Unger will executive produce. Torre will also be involved with the film creatively.

The first Grey Gardens documentary was released in 1975 by David Maysles, Albert Maysles, Ellen Hovde, Muffie Meyer and Susan Froemke. In 2006, their story was adapted into a Broadway musical starring Christine Ebersole and Mary Louise Wilson.

The musical dives into the deliciously eccentric relationship between the aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who were once among the brightest names in the pre-Camelot social register, and are now East Hampton's most notorious recluses, living in a dilapidated 28-room mansion. Facing an uncertain future, Edith Bouvier Beale and her adult daughter, 'Little' Edie, are forced to revisit their storied past and come to terms with it - for better, and for worse.

Matt Cavenaugh played the role of Jerry Torre in the original Broadway production. The role was later played by Matt Doyle in the Bay Street Theatre production and Josh Young in the L.A. production at the Ahmanson Theatre.