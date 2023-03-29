Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jerry Torre's THE MARBLE FAUN OF GREY GARDENS Film Adaptation in the Works

Jerry Torre's THE MARBLE FAUN OF GREY GARDENS Film Adaptation in the Works

Casting for the upcoming film is currently underway.

Mar. 29, 2023  

A film adaptation of Jerry Torre's The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens memoir is in the works.

Deadline reports that Torre's 2018 memoir will be adapted into a film through Unger Media. Casting is currently underway.

Torre was named "The Marble Faun" by Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale and her daughter Edith Bouvier Beale, mostly known as Big Edie and Little Edie in the iconic 1975 documentary, Grey Gardens.

The film, which will also be titled The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens, will showcase Torre's story as a gay teenage runaway from Brookyn, spotlighting Big Edie and Little Edie as his misguided guardian angels.

The script will be written by Leo Geter, who will also produce. Drew Droege and Unger Media CEO Jonathan Unger will executive produce. Torre will also be involved with the film creatively.

The first Grey Gardens documentary was released in 1975 by David Maysles, Albert Maysles, Ellen Hovde, Muffie Meyer and Susan Froemke. In 2006, their story was adapted into a Broadway musical starring Christine Ebersole and Mary Louise Wilson.

The musical dives into the deliciously eccentric relationship between the aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who were once among the brightest names in the pre-Camelot social register, and are now East Hampton's most notorious recluses, living in a dilapidated 28-room mansion. Facing an uncertain future, Edith Bouvier Beale and her adult daughter, 'Little' Edie, are forced to revisit their storied past and come to terms with it - for better, and for worse.

Matt Cavenaugh played the role of Jerry Torre in the original Broadway production. The role was later played by Matt Doyle in the Bay Street Theatre production and Josh Young in the L.A. production at the Ahmanson Theatre.



Related Stories
Review Roundup: INTO THE WOODS Hits the Road, What Are the Critics Saying? Photo
Review Roundup: INTO THE WOODS Hits the Road, What Are the Critics Saying?
The tour of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods officially opened at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC earlier this year. Read the reviews for the tour of Into The Woods here!
Photos: First Look at The Met HDS FALSTAFF, Coming to Cinemas This Weekend Photo
Photos: First Look at The Met HD'S FALSTAFF, Coming to Cinemas This Weekend
Verdi’s exuberant final opera, Falstaff, brought down the house with laughter and applause at its opening on Sunday, 12th March, and audiences around the world are invited to experience the production live in cinemas on Saturday 1st April. Check out all new photos from the production here!
VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Performs An Alanis Morissette Classic At Lincoln Center Photo
VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Performs An Alanis Morissette Classic At Lincoln Center
This month, triple-threat actor, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose took the stage at Lincoln Center for her solo concert, Authenticity. Below check out video from the show as Ariana performs the Alanis Morissette classic, 'Hand In My Pocket' from her album turned Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill.
Video: Go Behind LIFE OF PIs Puppetry on THE TODAY SHOW Photo
Video: Go Behind LIFE OF PI's Puppetry on THE TODAY SHOW
The TODAY Show went behind the scenes of The Life of Pi on Broadway to get an inside look at the production's acclaimed puppets. Al Roker went backstage to learn more about the play's puppetry, speaking with the puppeteers, directors, and more. Watch the video segment now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share