THE PREACHER'S WIFE by Tituss Burgess & More Set for Alliance Theatre 2023/24 Season

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre has revealed their 55th season. The new season will feature award-winning plays, exciting world premieres, a blockbuster musical, and groundbreaking works developed for youth and families.

"We selected a variety of stories that honor the diverse and aspirational quality of this extraordinary city - new stories from new voices, familiar stories told in new & surprising ways, and new partnerships with local and national arts organizations," said Christopher Moses, Dan Reardon Director of Education and Associate Artistic Director. "It's a season tied together by the promise of hope - hope that this art form remains essential, hope that our community sees itself on our stage, and most of all, the increased sense of hope that comes from experiencing powerful stories created by our country's finest artists."

"We are so excited to celebrate theater's transformative power to strengthen human connection through stories that reflect the cultural vibrancy and rich diversity of Atlanta. Stories that are equally harrowing, hilarious and hopeful!" said Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, BOLD Associate Artistic Director. "Led by globally recognized artists channeling their vibrant and fearless spirits, we believe audiences will journey with us into imaginative experiences of self-actualizing, family legacy, and communal empowerment."

The 55th season will begin with a remounted production of the Alliance's acclaimed new musical for youth and families, THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY, playing at Kennesaw State University, July 1 - 23, 2023. Inspired by the hilarious book by author & illustrator Oliver Jeffers, THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY celebrates the joy of reading and the insatiable appetite for knowledge.

In the fall, the Alliance will produce the Atlanta premiere of the Off-Broadway hit, ENGLISH, a heartfelt and humorous play awarded the 2023 Obie for Best New Play. Described as "a buoyant comedy and probing exploration of what it means to speak and feel understood" by New York Theatre Guide, ENGLISH examines what opportunities are gained and identities lost when assimilating into a new culture.

In September, Alliance Theatre and The Atlanta Opera will collaborate to produce Stephen King's iconic thriller, THE SHINING, theatrically adapted as a riveting opera. THE SHINING will have a limited engagement on The Coca-Cola Stage, September 15 - October 1, 2023.

The Alliance will then produce the world premiere of INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE, October 14 - December 23, on the Hertz Stage. Featuring beloved characters from the classic Beatrix Potter tales and a variety of original songs, this new tale encourages audiences to acknowledge fears and work together to overcome challenges. INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE is presented by special arrangement with Frederick Warne & Co Limited and in partnership with the High Museum of Art's exhibition, Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, on display October 13 - January 7, 2024.

For the holidays, the Alliance will present the timeless Dickens story, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, for the third year featuring its new production design and staging. It will run on The Coca-Cola Stage, November 11 - December 24. The new adaptation was described by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as "high art of the season... a nostalgic feast for the eyes." And ArtsATL encouraged audiences to, "bring your kids, bring your friends, bring a rapacious billionaire if you know one...it's certain they'll enjoy the Alliance's production."

Following on the Hertz Stage, the Alliance will produce the world premiere of the 20th winner of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition, FURLOUGH'S PARADISE, by a.k. payne of the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale. FURLOUGH'S PARADISE is a poignant new play examining the dynamics that shape our lives and lead us to where we make our home. Past winners of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition have become some of today's most exciting playwrights and writers, including Tarell Alvin McCraney, whose play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue inspired the 2017 Academy Award-winning film for Best Picture, Moonlight; Mike Lew (Tiger Style!), 2018 winner of the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for an Emerging American Playwright; and Jiréh Breon Holder, whose winning play Too Heavy For Your Pocket received multiple productions including an Off-Broadway run in 2017.

Following on The Coca-Cola Stage, the Alliance will produce a world premiere adaptation of A TALE OF TWO CITIES, adapted by Brendan Pelsue. This radical reimagining of Charles Dickens's classic tale of the French Revolution forces us to ask: am I who I am because of my actions or the circumstances of my birth? Do I control my destiny? And where do we begin if we want to right the wrongs of history?

In the Spring, the Alliance will produce the Atlanta premiere of FAT HAM. The deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play will run on the Hertz Stage. Playwright James Ijames has reinvented Shakespeare's masterpiece, Hamlet, creating what The New York Times calls "a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy." FAT HAM follows the story of Juicy, a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up at their backyard barbecue, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.

The season will close on The Coca-Cola Stage with the world premiere musical, THE PREACHER'S WIFE. Inspired by the beloved blockbuster film, THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a stirring new musical about the power of hope. Featuring an original, gospel-infused score by actor, comedian, and writer Tituss Burgess (TV's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and a book by Burgess and actress, producer, and writer Azie Dungey (TV's Harlem), THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a can't-miss theatrical celebration of family and faith.

The Alliance Theatre's Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young will produce three plays developed specifically for children who are ages newborn through five and their caregivers. These productions include the world premiere, OODLES OF DOODLES, about a young boy who loves to doodle and the power of imagination; the holiday celebration (KNOCK, KNOCK), discovering the mix of holiday traditions of the residents of the same apartment building; and the world premiere, THE CURIOUS CARDINAL, an exploration of the changing seasons in a Georgia forest.

The Alliance will also present two limited-engagement productions as part of its Alliance Presents series. The series will feature Ballethnic Dance Company's JAZZING: MEMOIRS IN JAZZ, A SERIES OF DANCES - a new collection of dances inspired by The Breman Museum's exhibition A Jazz Memoir: The Photography of Herb Snitzer; and SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - a new play by Pearl Cleage written for the 50th anniversary of the landmark election of Maynard Jackson as Atlanta's first Black mayor.

NEW PLAY DEVELOPMENT

The Alliance will continue its important work developing new plays through its Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition and its Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab.

The Alliance is pleased to announce the finalists of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. These plays will receive developmental workshops and staged readings as part of the Alliance/Kendeda Week celebrating news works in 2024. The finalists of the 2023/24 season are:

The Agency by Lia Romeo, The Juilliard School

The Reservoir by Jake Brasch, The Juilliard School

littleboy/littleman by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale

Sävë thë Whälës, etc. by David L. Caruso, Boston University



The Alliance will also present the projects from Round 8 of the Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab in May, 2023. These projects have received resources for further development, as well as access to the Alliance's artistic, education, and production staffs, and rehearsal spaces. The lab projects will be presented in free performances in the Spring of 2023. The projects and presentation dates are:

May 11, 6:00 p.m. - Daughter House 5, Artists: Jeff Mather, Marquetta Johnson, and John Edward Doyle, Jr.

May 13, 2:00 p.m. - Man of Wood, Man of Fire, Artists: Dwight Andrews, Louis Massiah, and Ben Polite

May 13, 6:00 p.m. - Malicious Compliance, Artists: Frankie Mulinix, Humlao Evans, and Jordyn King

Projects for Round 9 of the Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab are being accepted for consideration now. Project proposals can be submitted at www.alliancetheatre.org/reiserlab.

Memberships for the Alliance's 55th season are on sale now. For more information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/memberships.

Single tickets for individual productions and events will go on sale in July 2023.

2023/24 SEASON BY SERIES

THE COCA-COLA STAGE SERIES

THE SHINING

September 15 - October 1, 2023

The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Co-production with The Atlanta Opera

Composer Paul Moravec

Librettist Mark Campbell

Alliance Theatre and The Atlanta Opera present Stephen King's iconic, supernatural tale of possession and murder. Jack Torrance, a father with a troubled past, finds new employment as the winter caretaker for the Overlook Hotel. But as the family settles into their new accommodations, demonic spirits from the hotel's past begin to take hold of Jack as he becomes a vessel for their murderous intents. Composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell masterfully adapt this riveting story as an opera that will keep you on the edge of your seats from start to finish. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/shining.

A TALE OF TWO CITIES

(World Premiere Adaptation)

February 21 - March 17, 2024

The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by Brendan Pelsue

It's the best of times and the worst of times. The rich are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer. The oppressed call for revolution. The world is on the brink of global war. Sound familiar? It's Paris and London, 1787, a powder keg of spies, lovers, madmen, and unexpected look-alikes. This radical reimagining of Charles Dickens's classic tale of the French Revolution forces us to ask: am I who I am because of my actions or the circumstances of my birth? Do I control my destiny? And where do we begin if we want to right the wrongs of history? For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/twocities.

THE PREACHER'S WIFE

(World Premiere; Musical)

May 11 - June 9, 2024

The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Book by Tituss Burgess & Azie Dungey

Music & Lyrics by Tituss Burgess

Based upon the motion pictures The Bishop's Wife produced by Samuel Goldwyn; The Preacher's Wife produced by Samual Goldwyn, Jr., and the novel The Bishop's Wife written by Robert Nathan

Inspired by the beloved blockbuster film, THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a stirring new musical about the power of hope. In their fast-gentrifying Harlem neighborhood, Preacher Henry and his wife Julia struggle to keep their congregation going in the face of development. When all seems lost, Henry asks God for help, and receives it in the form of an angel. But will this mysterious newcomer really help or make matters worse? Through it all, Julia must find her voice and the strength to lead their congregation through the crisis, reminding them that a church is not a building, but the people who inhabit it and the love they share. Featuring an original, gospel-infused score by actor, comedian, and writer Tituss Burgess (TV's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and a book by Burgess and actress, producer, and writer Azie Dungey (TV's Harlem), THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a can't-miss theatrical celebration of family and faith. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/preacherswife.

HERTZ STAGE SERIES

ENGLISH

(Obie Award Winner - Best New Play)

August 16 - September 17, 2023

The Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

By Sanaz Toossi

"English Only" is the mantra that rules one Iranian classroom where four adults are learning English in preparation for the TOEFL - the Test of English as a Foreign Language. Passing the test might be the key to better opportunities - a green card, medical school admission, or family reunification. Playing out in awkward lessons of word games and mistranslations, English is both a comedy of miscommunication and a look at the ways speaking a new language can expand your world and limit your identity. A hit in its 2021 New York premiere, English was described as, "a rich new play, both contemplative and comic" by The New York Times and was awarded the 2023 Obie Award for Best New Play staged Off-Broadway over the last two years. New York Theatre Guide called it, "a buoyant comedy and probing exploration of what it means to speak and feel understood." For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/english.

FURLOUGH'S PARADISE

(World Premiere, Winner of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition)

January 31 - March 3, 2024

Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

By a.k. payne

Winner of the 20th annual Alliance/Kendeda National Graduation Playwriting Competition, Furlough's Paradise is a poignant new play examining the dynamics that shape our lives and lead us to where we make our homes. Cousins Sade and Mina, raised like sisters but now leading very different lives, return to their childhood town for the funeral of their mother and aunt. While Sade is on a three-day furlough from prison and Mina experiences a brief reprieve from her career and life on the West Coast, the two try to make sense of grief, home, love, and kinship. But traumas and resentments from the past, both real and surreal, threaten to pull them apart, all as time ticks towards the correctional officer's arrival. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/furloughsparadise.

FAT HAM

(Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama)

April 3 - May 12, 2024

Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

By James Ijames

Fat Ham, the deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play, makes its Atlanta debut at Alliance Theatre following its critically acclaimed Broadway run. Playwright James Ijames has reinvented Shakespeare's masterpiece, Hamlet, creating what The New York Times calls "a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy." Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up at their backyard barbecue, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love, loss, masculinity, pain and joy. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/fatham.

YOUTH AND FAMILY SERIES

THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY

(musical)

July 1 - 23, 2023

Howard Logan Stillwell Theatre at Kennesaw State University​

471 Bartow Ave NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Book by Madhuri Shekar

Music by Christian Magby

Lyrics by Christian Albright

Inspired by the book The Incredible Book Eating Boy by Oliver Jeffers

Henry loves books. But he hates reading them. Because books are so full of... words! Annoying, complicated, indecipherable words! Then one day he discovers the most amazing alternative to reading - eating the books whole. By chowing down, chomping, and literally digesting the contents of whole libraries, Henry gets smarter, and smarter and smarter... until his tummy doesn't feel so good. A story about literally biting off more than you can chew, this musical celebrates the joy of reading and the insatiable appetite for knowledge. Inspired by award-winning children's book author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers' hilarious book, The Incredible Book Eating Boy promises to leave you full! For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/bookeatingboy.

INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE

(world premiere, musical)

October 14 - December 23, 2023

Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre

Written by Mark Valdez

Inspired by the stories of Beatrix Potter

Presented by special arrangement with Penguin Ventures and officially licensed on behalf of brand owner Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd.

Journey down the rabbit hole for a delightful musical adventure. All the neighborly forest animals have gathered in the rabbit's den (under Mr. McGregor's garden) to throw a surprise party for Peter. And the biggest surprise of all - for the first time ever, they've invited you to join them! But the animals soon realize Mr. McGregor has terrible plans for the land around Peter's burrow. Peter must face his fears and, together with his friends, gather a community to help save his home. Featuring beloved characters from the classic Beatrix Potter tales and a variety of original songs, this new tale encourages us to acknowledge our fears and work together to overcome challenges. INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE is presented by special arrangement with Penguin Ventures, on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co Ltd and in partnership with the High Museum of Art's exhibition, Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, on display October 13 - January 7, 2024. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/intotheburrow.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 11 - December 24, 2023

The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

By Charles Dickens​

Adapted by David H. Bell​

The Alliance Theatre's beloved production A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns to The Coca-Cola Stage with its stunning new adaptation, featuring a brilliantly reimagined set design and striking new costumes. Described as "high art of the season...a nostalgic feast for the eyes," by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, audiences will be transported to the streets of London to revisit the timeless redemption story of Ebenezer Scrooge, told with beautiful live music and an all-star cast. Join the Alliance Theatre for one of Atlanta's most treasured holiday traditions. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is presented by Chick-Fil-A. For tickets and info, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/carol.

ROOB & NOOB

February 8 - 18, 2024

Rich Theatre at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Originally Created by Andy Gaukel

Meet Roob and Noob: two overly curious scientists who love nothing more than discovering something new. Join them on an interactive adventure, as they build machines from simple objects and explore the wonder and sensations of each of the four seasons. Inspired by Rube Goldberg's magical machines, this unique theatrical performance combines science and the arts, proving that sometimes the most profound discoveries are achieved by simply playing. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/roobandnoob.

KATHY & KEN BERNHARDT THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG

OODLES OF DOODLES (world premiere)

October 4 - 29, 2023

Selig Family Black Box at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Created by Ricardo Aponte

Young Doodle loves to doodle. When emotions run high, he doodles. When he dreams, he doodles. When words fail, he doodles. So just imagine his excitement when he receives his first sketch pad! Join us on this journey through the secret pathways of creativity. Filled with live music, movement, imaginative drawings, and engaging storytelling, OODLES OF DOODLES is the perfect show for early learners learning to express themselves. Unleash your inner artist and the possibilities are endless! For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/oodles.

KNOCK, KNOCK

November 10 - December 23, 2023

Selig Family Black Box at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Created by Olivia Aston Bosworth & Samantha Provenzano

Come in from out of the cold and celebrate community, family, and warmth this holiday season! Welcome to The Apartment Building. Below us, above us, and beside us, the residents are preparing for the holidays and trying to stay warm. Join us on a floor-to-floor adventure, meeting and celebrating with a variety of friends who all call The Apartment Building home. Surprises hide behind each door - all you need to do is (Knock, Knock). For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/knock.

THE CURIOUS CARDINAL (world premiere)

March 8 - April 28, 2024

Selig Family Black Box at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Based on the animated short and book THE CURIOUS CARDINAL by Mark Valdez and illustrated by Nicole Kang Ahn

As the seasons come and go in this Georgia forest, so too do all of the varied wildlife. Except, of course, for the curious cardinal, who stays put the entire year, curiously exploring all of the changes that the seasons bring. Join our cardinal as he bickers with the blue jays in spring, outwits the mischievous squirrels in summer, and bids a fond farewell to the friendly otters in the fall. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/cardinal.

ALLIANCE THEATRE PRESENTS

JAZZING: MEMOIRS IN JAZZ, A SERIES OF DANCES

August 25 - 27, 2023

The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

The Breman Museum in conjunction with the Ballethnic Dance Company has commissioned a series of dances based on the works of the prominent artists featured in the Breman's exhibition, A Jazz Memoir: The Photography of Herb Snitzer. The Alliance is excited to partner to present this performance for three nights on The Coca-Cola Stage. Jazzing: Memoirs in Jazz is inspired by the photo exhibition and discussions with Herb about his experience, particularly with Jazz artists and navigating through life with these musical geniuses during racial inequity and the Civil Rights Movement. The Ballethnic Dance company is one of only 3 black ballet companies in the US, and the founders, Waverly T. Lucas II and Nena Gilreath, were dancers with the original Black ballet company, Dance Theatre of Harlem. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/jazzing.

SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD

January 5 - 7, 2024

The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

By Pearl Cleage

Award-winning author and playwright Pearl Cleage explores the election of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta's first Black mayor, from the vantage point of a historian and insider - Cleage served as Jackson's press secretary during and following his campaign. In choosing to tell the story of the 1973 landmark election and Jackson's legacy, we are introduced to everyday citizens of Atlanta as they recollect the significance of the election. By reflecting back to this transformative moment in our city's past, Cleage invites us to dream about the future we want to build. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/somethingmoving.

2023 REISER ATLANTA ARTISTS LAB FESTIVAL

DAUGHTER HOUSE 5

Thursday, May 11, 6:00 p.m.

Selig Family Black Box Theatre at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Reiser Lab Artists: Jeff Mather, Marquetta Johnson, and John Edward Doyle, Jr.

This multi-media performance follows one Black man's journey through time as he examines the trauma and joy that has formed his personal and collective history. Using layers of quilts-both actual textiles and video mapping projections-and percussion-based storytelling, this performance will take audiences on a sensory journey through time and space.

MAN OF WOOD, MAN OF FIRE

Saturday, May 13, 2:00 p.m.

Al Hamacher Movement Studio at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Reiser Lab Artists: Dwight Andrews, Louis Massiah, and Ben Polite. With support from Ria T. DiLullo.

Man of Wood, Man of Fire is a musical theater work on the life of Dr. William Edward Du Bois. It focuses on the intellectual titan's final years in Ghana as he reflects on his long life and strives to finish the Encyclopedia Africana. Du Bois is a true native son-a "man of wood." He is also a man of passion, a lightning rod for his enemies a man not afraid of a fight-a "man of fire."

MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE

Saturday, May 13, 6:00 p.m.

Selig Family Black Box Theatre at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Reiser Lab Artists: Frankie Mulinix, Humalo Evans, and Jordyn King.

Malicious Compliance is a primal scream, an elegy, a challenge, a dismantled classic, a call to action that asks if and how in this world of economic uncertainty, institutional collapse, and increasing violence, the most vulnerable can write their own story.

Information at www.alliancetheatre.org/resierlab.