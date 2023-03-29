Goodman Theatre's 2024/2024 Season Includes New Play From Dana Delany, FEMALE TROUBLES & More

The Goodman Theatre has announced their 2023-2024 season, the first programmed by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. The theatre's 98th season includes a new show created and performed by Dana Delany, of Desperate Housewives fame and Female Troubles - a new musical by Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden, with music by Curtis Moore and lyrics by Amanda Green.

Chicago's theater since 1925, Goodman Theatre is a not-for-profit arts and community organization in the heart of the Loop, distinguished by the excellence and scope of its artistic programming and community engagement. The theater's artistic priorities include new play development (more than 150 world or American premieres), large scale musical theater works and reimagined classics. Artists and productions have earner two Pulitzer Prizes, 22 Tony Awards and more than 160 Jeff Awards, among other accolades. The Goodman is the first theater in the world to produce all 10 plays in August Wilson's "American Century Cycle." Its longtime annual holiday tradition A Christmas Carol, now in its fifth decade, has created a new generation of theatergoers in Chicago. The Goodman also frequently serves as a production and program partner with national and international companies and Chicago's Off-Loop theaters.





Using the tools of the theatrical profession, the Goodman's Education and Engagement programs aim to develop generations of citizens who understand the cultures and stories of diverse voices. The Goodman's Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement is the home of these programs, which are offered free of charge for Chicago youth-85% of whom come from underserved communities-schools and life-long learners.



Goodman Theatre was founded by William O. Goodman and his family in honor of their son Kenneth, an important figure in Chicago's cultural renaissance in the early 1900s. The Goodman family's legacy lives on through the continued work and dedication of Kenneth's family, including Albert Ivar Goodman, who with his late mother, Edith-Marie Appleton, contributed the necessary funds for the creation on the new Goodman center in 2000.



Today, Goodman Theatre is led by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth and Executive Director/CEO Roche Schulfer. Theater leadership also includes the distinguished members of the Artistic Collective: Rebecca Gilman, Dael Orlandersmith, Henry Godinez, Steve Scott, Kimberly Senior, Chuck Smith and Mary Zimmerman. Jeff Hesse is Chairman of Goodman Theatre's Board of Trustees, Fran Del Boca is Women's Board President and Craig McCaw is President of the Scenemakers Board for young professionals.

2023-2024 Goodman Theatre Season

The Nacirema Society

By Pearl Cleage

Directed By Lili-Anne Brown

September 16 - October 15, 2023

A "laugh-out-loud" (BroadwayWorld.com) "hilarious comedy" (ArtsATL.com) from nationally renowned playwright, poet and NY Times best-selling author Pearl Cleage.

Highway Patrol

Text Arranged and Curated by Jen Silverman

Based on the Digital Archives of Dana Delany

Created by Dana Delany, Mike Donahue, Dane Laffrey and Jen Silverman

Directed by Mike Donahue

January 20 - February 18, 2024

Emmy Award-winner Dana Delany (China Beach, Desperate Housewives) stars in this new thriller-part love story, part ghost story-crafted from hundreds of tweets and DMs.

The Penelopiad

By Margaret Atwood Directed by Susan V. Booth

March 2 - March 31, 2024

An unexpected remix of Homer's The Odyssey, told by the celebrated and subversive author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid's Tale).

Joe Turner's Come and Gone

By August Wilson Directed Chuck Smith

April 13 - May 19, 2024

A journey of self-discovery leads to salvation in this major revival of the Pultizer Prize-winner's masterwork.

Female Troubles

Music by Curtis Moore, Lyrics by Amanda Green

Written by Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden

June 25 - August 4, 2024

An original musical comedy from the head writers for Seinfeld and Veep.

Owen Theatre Series

Lucha Teotl

Written and Directed by Christopher Llewyn Ramirez and Jeff Colangelo

September 29 - October 29, 2023

Pro wrestling bursts onto the stage in a high-octane, immersive, 90-minute thrill ride.

The Magic Flute

Adapted and Directed by Mary Zimmerman

February 10 - March 10, 2024

In her acclaimed signature style, Mary Zimmerman conceives a brand new theatrical adaptation of Mozart's beloved opera.

English

By Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Hamid Dehghani

May 10 - June 9, 2024

This smash Off-Broadway hit and Obie Award-winning "rich new play, contemplative and comic" (New York Times' Critic's Pick) makes its Chicago premiere.