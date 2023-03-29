Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors' Equity Ramps Up Social Media Campaign For #UniteTheRoad

Equity is ramping up pressure on The Broadway League, asking members and the public to share their demands on social media.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Actors' Equity has taken to social media along with its membership to pressure The Broadway League to renegotiate agreements relating to the compensation of actors and stage managers on touring contracts.

The union's primary demands include an increase in per diem rates (that cover touring housing costs and food on the road), additional coverage for actors and stage managers, and wage increases that 'reflect the economic realities of today.'

Equity states that per diem rates only rise a 'few dollars' per year, but government CPI data reports that since 2020 when all Broadway tours shut down, the cumulative rate of inflation was 16.2%.

Equity has also stated that the current contracts have no provisions requiring coverage for stage management on tour. "The landscape has changed. Since COVID-19, gone are the days of coming to work and fighting through a sore throat or runny nose. The show does not have to go on at the expense of the health and safety of its workers. Adequate coverage is essential...." writes Equity.

Equity is also seeking caps on the number of tracks swings and understudies can cover.

Negotiations began in January, before the prior agreement expired on February 5th, 2023. In recent days, Equity began putting additional pressure on the League with a social media campaign on official accounts and via its members.

Today, IATSE (representing technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry) released a statement in solidarity with Equity.

Asked about the negotiations with Equity regarding the lapsed agreement, The Broadway League declined to comment.



