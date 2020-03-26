Wake Up With BWW 3/26: TONY AWARDS Rescheduled, Updates on CAROLINE, OR CHANGE and BIRTHDAY CANDLES, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday it was officially announced that the 2020 Tony Awards ceremony has been postponed. The broadcast was set for Sunday, June 7th but will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date.

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that it will produce all previously scheduled Spring/Summer 2020 productions as part of the 2020-2021 season. Arriving in Fall 2020 will be Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE starring Sharon D Clarke at Studio 54, and Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLES starring Debra Messing at the American Airlines Theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has launched a contest for two tickets to his new production of Cinderella! Cover 'Any Dream Will Do' and tag Webber on Twitter for a chance to win!

1) Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.. (more...)

2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with our broadcast partner. The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us. . (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber Holds 'Any Dream Will Do' Cover Contest For Two Tickets to CINDERELLA

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced a contest for 2 tickets to his production of Cinderella, which is coming to London.. (more...)

4) R&H Movie Night Continues Friday With OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman, Available for Free on BroadwayHD

On the heels of last Friday's debut watch party featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering with BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, for this week's presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, starring Hugh Jackman, on Friday, March 27th at 8pm ET.. (more...)

5) The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 3

We've been compiling videos from college seniors all around the country for our new daily showcase series. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Siegfried, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 7pm with Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert Encore: Special Requests & Yiddish Comedy Treasures. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

- Today's Leave a Light On concerts include Caroline Kay, Vicki Manser, and Louise Dearborn. Purchase tickets here!

- Lilli Cooper leads a song and story time and Richard Yoder leads a Broadway Dance Party on Broadway Babysitters.

- Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

Broadway News: Roundabout Pushes CAROLINE, OR CHANGE and BIRTHDAY CANDLES to Fall 2020

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced that it will produce all previously scheduled Spring/Summer 2020 productions as part of the 2020-2021 season. Arriving in Fall 2020 will be Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE starring Sharon D Clarke at Studio 54, and Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLES starring Debra Messing at the American Airlines Theatre.

Further details, including dates and additional casting, will be announced soon.

BWW Exclusive: Olivia Dudley and Hale Appleman Duet in the Musical Episode of THE MAGICIANS

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive sneak peek at the musical episode of The Magicians, airing tonight at 10pm EST on SYFY!

In the clip, Eliot (played by Hale Appleman) and Alice (played by Olivia Dudley) sing the Peter Gabriel & Kate Bush song "Don't Give Up" to each other.

What we're geeking out over: Andy Karl Breaks Out His LEGALLY BLONDE UPS Uniform in Quarantine

Tony-nominee Andy Karl broke out his Legally Blonde UPS uniform today for Instagram!

The costume is a replica designed by Greg Barnes and Sky Switser for last year's Red Bucket Follies, when Karl and his wife, Tony-nominee Orfeh, reprised their roles as Kyle and Paulette from the show.

What we're watching: An Important Message from Original AVENUE Q Cast Member Rick Lyon and His Friend Trekkie Monster!

While we've had our fair share of Broadway stars and celebrities encouraging the public to stay inside and social distance, we haven't had a monster say anything yet!

Until today, when original Avenue Q cast member Rick Lyon and his friend Trekkie Monster returned to the Internet to remind everyone what the World Wide Web was for, especially now!

Social Butterfly: Michael Urie Mashes Up TORCH SONG and HAMLET for #ShakespeareChallenge

D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company has launched #ShakespeareChallenge to bring the Bard to theatre fans trapped in quarantine.

Today, Broadway's Michael Urie joined the hashtag in fabulous fashion as he recited an Act 2 monologue from Hamlet as his Torch Song character, Arnold Bekhoff. Urie portrayed the character in the Tony-nominated 2018 Broadway production of Harvey Fierstein's groundbreaking work.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





