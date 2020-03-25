BWW Exclusive: Olivia Dudley and Hale Appleman Duet in the Musical Episode of THE MAGICIANS

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive sneak peek at the musical episode of The Magicians, airing tonight at 10pm EST on SYFY!

In the clip, Eliot (played by Hale Appleman) and Alice (played by Olivia Dudley) sing the Peter Gabriel & Kate Bush song "Don't Give Up" to each other.

Watch below!

The musical episode is The Magicians' penultimate episode and since it was recently announced that the fifth season would be the show's last, the series finale is set to air next Wednesday, April 1.

Based upon Lev Grossman's best-selling books, THE MAGICIANS centers around Brakebills University, a secret institution specializing in magic. There, amidst an unorthodox education of spellcasting, a group of twenty-something friends soon discover that a magical fantasy world they read about as children is all too real- and poses grave danger to humanity.





