Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She will be going live at 1:30 to answer questions about how she's feeling and taking care of herself.

Laura Bell Bundy was the original Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde the Musical" on Broadway for which she received a 2007 Tony Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. She most tarred as Sherrie Christian in the musical "Rock of Ages" in Los Angeles. On Broadway, Miss Bundy originated the role of Amber Von Tussle in the Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray," and played Glinda in the smash hit "Wicked." Prior to that, she also originated the role of Tina Denmark in "Ruthless, The Musical!" which was a successful off-Broadway production for which she received the Outer-Critics Circle award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. Regionally, Miss Bundy played Dainty June in "Gypsy" starring Betty Buckley, and toured with the National tour of "The Sound Of Music" starring Marie Osmond. She has been performing featured or leading roles in New York and Regional Theatre since the age of nine.



