R&H Movie Night Continues Friday With OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman, Available for Free on BroadwayHD
On the heels of last Friday's debut watch party featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering with BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, for this week's presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, starring Hugh Jackman, on Friday, March 27th at 8pm ET.
Available for free on BroadwayHD, start streaming the acclaimed 1998 National Theatre of London production worldwide this Friday at 8pm ET by visiting THIS LINK. Oklahoma! will be available to stream for free through Sunday, March 29th.
Watch a young Hugh Jackman in his breakout musical role. "It's hard to imagine a more immediately charming Curly than Jackman," wrote Variety in 1998. "He's as pliable, the staging suggests, as Jud is rigidly doomed, and Jackman makes an appealing (and beautifully sung) case for a man who won't be left behind by the winds of change in "this here crazy country."
Be sure to follow along with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Twitter and Instagram for trivia, fun facts, and sweepstakes giveaways. Gather the whole family and use #RNHMovieNight on social media to be a part of the fun!
