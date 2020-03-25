Breaking: Roundabout Pushes CAROLINE, OR CHANGE and BIRTHDAY CANDLES to Fall 2020
Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced that it will produce all previously scheduled Spring/Summer 2020 productions as part of the 2020-2021 season. Arriving in Fall 2020 will be Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE starring Sharon D Clarke at Studio 54, and Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLES starring Debra Messing at the American Airlines Theatre.
Further details, including dates and additional casting, will be announced soon.
Coming in 2021 will be Jiréh Breon Holder's ...what the end will be at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is Holder's commission following his Roundabout Underground debut in 2017.
Dave Harris' EXCEPTION TO THE RULE will be presented as a part of Roundabout Underground in Spring 2021. Harris is Roundabout's 2020-21 Tow Foundation Playwright in Residence.
In addition, all previously announced 2020-2021 season productions will proceed as planned, including 1776, which will arrive at the American Airlines Theatre in Spring 2021. Other previously scheduled off-Broadway productions will include Lindsey's Ferrentino's The Year To Come (Fall 2020), Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers (2021) and Sanaz Toossi's English (Fall 2020).
"Our desire is to provide certainty and confidence to our artists, staff and audiences that we will come back from this hiatus with a full season," noted Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes. "We are committed to the future of the theatre and its long-term sustainability in this crisis. Moving planned productions to dates certain in the fall protects the health and safety of everyone while ensuring employment for our staff and artists, creating clarity for our subscribers and donors, and providing a clear production timeline that allows everyone - on stage and off - to strategically plan to support the beautiful work coming to our stages in 20-21. The artists involved in Caroline or Change, Birthday Candles, Exception to the Rule and ...what the end will be mean the world to Roundabout and we will bring them back next season. I am so thankful for the passion and commitment shown by everyone involved, to say yes and wait for the right time to return."
During the shutdown, the Education @ Roundabout team is building remote-learning and engagement programs for thousands of students, teachers and patrons across all five boroughs of NYC.
Roundabout is working to provide subscribers and ticket-holders with the opportunity to experience Hilary Bettis' play digitally.
Photo Credit: Alastair Muir
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)
Quiz: This or That- Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber Edition!
We're wishing a happy birthday to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim! Take our This or That quiz to determine which team you're on!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Sir Patrick Stewart Read Shakespeare's Sonnets
At a time when social distancing is keeping us from live theatre, Patrick Stewart is doing his part by reading Shakespeare on Twitter!... (read more)