Breaking: Roundabout Pushes CAROLINE, OR CHANGE and BIRTHDAY CANDLES to Fall 2020

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced that it will produce all previously scheduled Spring/Summer 2020 productions as part of the 2020-2021 season. Arriving in Fall 2020 will be Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE starring Sharon D Clarke at Studio 54, and Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLES starring Debra Messing at the American Airlines Theatre.

Further details, including dates and additional casting, will be announced soon.

Coming in 2021 will be Jiréh Breon Holder's ...what the end will be at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is Holder's commission following his Roundabout Underground debut in 2017.

Dave Harris' EXCEPTION TO THE RULE will be presented as a part of Roundabout Underground in Spring 2021. Harris is Roundabout's 2020-21 Tow Foundation Playwright in Residence.

In addition, all previously announced 2020-2021 season productions will proceed as planned, including 1776, which will arrive at the American Airlines Theatre in Spring 2021. Other previously scheduled off-Broadway productions will include Lindsey's Ferrentino's The Year To Come (Fall 2020), Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers (2021) and Sanaz Toossi's English (Fall 2020).

"Our desire is to provide certainty and confidence to our artists, staff and audiences that we will come back from this hiatus with a full season," noted Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes. "We are committed to the future of the theatre and its long-term sustainability in this crisis. Moving planned productions to dates certain in the fall protects the health and safety of everyone while ensuring employment for our staff and artists, creating clarity for our subscribers and donors, and providing a clear production timeline that allows everyone - on stage and off - to strategically plan to support the beautiful work coming to our stages in 20-21. The artists involved in Caroline or Change, Birthday Candles, Exception to the Rule and ...what the end will be mean the world to Roundabout and we will bring them back next season. I am so thankful for the passion and commitment shown by everyone involved, to say yes and wait for the right time to return."

During the shutdown, the Education @ Roundabout team is building remote-learning and engagement programs for thousands of students, teachers and patrons across all five boroughs of NYC.

Roundabout is working to provide subscribers and ticket-holders with the opportunity to experience Hilary Bettis' play digitally.

