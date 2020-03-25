VIDEO: Andy Karl Breaks Out His LEGALLY BLONDE UPS Uniform in Quarantine
Tony-nominee Andy Karl broke out his Legally Blonde UPS uniform today for Instagram!
The costume is a replica designed by Greg Barnes and Sky Switser for last year's Red Bucket Follies, when Karl and his wife, Tony-nominee Orfeh, reprised their roles as Kyle and Paulette from the show.
Check out Kyle's reemergence below and see Andy and Orfeh in our Living Room Concert series here.
I've got a package! ? @laurabellbundy asked us to make some Legallly Blonde moments for her @tiktok so here's one that always seemed to be a big hit. Thanks for making us Paulette & Kyle costumes for last year's @bcefa "red bucket follies" Greg Barnes & @skycollin They've clearly come in handy now! ? @orfeh @jammyprod #fullout . . . . . . #quarantinestories #legallyblonde #legallyblondethemusical #kyle #ivegotapackage #Paulettehaveyouseenmystylus #broadway #nyc
A post shared by Andy Karl (@andy_karl) on Mar 25, 2020 at 7:51am PDT
Andy Karl is an Olivier Award-winning American stage, TV, and film actor. Karl's wide variety of stage roles include Edward in Pretty Woman The Musical, Phil Connors in Groundhog Day (Olivier Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Rocky Balboa in Rocky The Musical (Tony nomination), Bruce Granit in On The Twentieth Century (Tony nomination), Kyle the UPS Guy in Legally Blonde The Musical, and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys,
Other theater includes Wicked, 9 to 5, The Wedding Singer, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Altar Boyz. On television, Karl is perhaps most well-known for his role as Sgt. Mike Dodd's in Season 17 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
Karl met his wife Orfeh while they were both appearing in Saturday Night Fever on Broadway, and the couple married in 2001. Karl and Orfeh live in Manhattan, New York City with their rescue dogs.
