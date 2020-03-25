Andrew Lloyd Webber Holds 'Any Dream Will Do' Cover Contest For Two Tickets to CINDERELLA

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced a contest for 2 tickets to his production of Cinderella, which is coming to London.

He first prompted fans to record a cover of Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Later, he followed up saying that he will award two tickets to Cinderella to his favorite video.

Fans who have yet to submit a video have 24 hours to do so, before Webber chooses the winner.

All you have to do is cover the song, and tag @OfficialALW on Twitter to enter!

It's been brilliant to see everyone's recordings of 'Any Dream Will Do' and it has truly shown that #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs! To celebrate, I'm awarding 2 tickets to @ALWCinderella for my favourite video! I will announce the winner tomorrow, you have 24 hours. Good Luck! - ALW https://t.co/tXqNzGqmK1 - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 25, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You