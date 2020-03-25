Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, previously scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with CBS.

Says a Tonys representative: "The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us. We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again. We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."

The Antionette Perry "Tony" Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the entertainment industry. Founded in 1947, the Tony Award celebrates excellence in Broadway theatre by spotlighting distinguished achievement on stage and behind the scenes. The Tony Awards Season highlights Broadway shows and artists each spring, culminating with an international television and online celebration of the power of live theatre. The annual star-studded CBS Tony Awards ceremony introduces a global audience to live musical performances from Broadway.





