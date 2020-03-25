Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 3
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Kathleen Laura Halverson from James Madison University
When Will My Life Begin - Tangled
Click Here for More Information on Kathleen Laura Halverson
Josh Mooiweer from Point Park University
"Romeo and Juliet" from Reefer Madness & "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus
Click Here for More Information on Josh Mooiweer
Mo DeGreen from Montclair State University
You're No Good- Linda Ronstadt and Down With Love- Harold Arlen
Click Here for More Information on Mo DeGreen
Madison Adams Hagler from CCM (College-Conservatory of Music)
Brand New Girlfriend/ God I Hate Shakespeare/ Apologize
Click Here for More Information on Madison Adams Hagler
Danny Martin from Shenandoah Conservatory
'My Petersburg' from ANASTASIA
Click Here for More Information on Danny Martin
Harley Seger from The Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Hand in Hand
Click Here for More Information on Harley Seger
Krosby João Roza from Marymount Manhattan College
Anthem
Click Here for More Information on Krosby João Roza
Elijah Dawson from Baldwin Wallace University
Big Love from Memphis
Click Here for More Information on Elijah Dawson
Brittany Onukwugha from Rutgers University
Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Brittany Onukwugha
Zevity Lopez from Molloy College/CAP 21
Just Around The Riverbend
Click Here for More Information on Zevity Lopez
