VIDEO: Michael Urie Mashes Up TORCH SONG and HAMLET for #ShakespeareChallenge
D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company has launched #ShakespeareChallenge to bring the Bard to theatre fans trapped in quarantine.
Today, Broadway's Michael Urie joined the hashtag in fabulous fashion as he recited an Act 2 monologue from Hamlet as his Torch Song character, Arnold Bekhoff. Urie portrayed the character in the Tony-nominated 2018 Broadway production of Harvey Fierstein's groundbreaking work
Check out his fantastic Hamlet in drag here:
*NEW* #shakespearechallenge Arnold Bekhoff from #TorchSong as Hamlet from #Hamlet in Act 2 after the Players arrive. #theplaysthething @ShakespeareinDC @2STNYC pic.twitter.com/OS8fwmMKVu- Michael Urie (@michaelurie) March 25, 2020
Michael Urie is a star of stage and screen. He originated the role of Alex More in Jonathan Tolins' Buyer & Cellar Off-Broadway, on tour, in London and for the PBS series Theater Close-Up. His film work includes He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging(co-director/exec. producer), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), and Grantham & Rose (exec. producer). On television he has been seen as Gavin Sinclair on Modern Family, Younger, Workaholics, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners and Marc St. James on Ugly Betty.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)