VIDEO: Michael Urie Mashes Up TORCH SONG and HAMLET for #ShakespeareChallenge

D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company has launched #ShakespeareChallenge to bring the Bard to theatre fans trapped in quarantine.

Today, Broadway's Michael Urie joined the hashtag in fabulous fashion as he recited an Act 2 monologue from Hamlet as his Torch Song character, Arnold Bekhoff. Urie portrayed the character in the Tony-nominated 2018 Broadway production of Harvey Fierstein's groundbreaking work

Check out his fantastic Hamlet in drag here:

Michael Urie is a star of stage and screen. He originated the role of Alex More in Jonathan Tolins' Buyer & Cellar Off-Broadway, on tour, in London and for the PBS series Theater Close-Up. His film work includes He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging(co-director/exec. producer), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), and Grantham & Rose (exec. producer). On television he has been seen as Gavin Sinclair on Modern Family, Younger, Workaholics, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners and Marc St. James on Ugly Betty.





