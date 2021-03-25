Wake Up With BWW 3/25: Jeremy Jordan Joins Seth Concert Series, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

It was just announced that Jeremy Jordan will join Ashley Spencer with special guest Kara Lindsay as this weekend's guests on The Seth Concert Series, streaming on March 28 at 8pm ET with a replay of the concert on March 29 at 3pm ET.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney's ENCANTO is coming November 24!

The cast of Glee will reunite at GLAAD Media Awards to pay tribute to the late Naya Rivera. The Glee alum passed away in July of 2020 following a tragic swimming accident at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Lin-Manuel Miranda & Disney's ENCANTO Will Be Released Nov. 24

by TV News Desk

He said, 'I'm actually writing a new animated musical with Disney animation. I'm collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It's set in Colombia, in Latin America, and that's all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up at my house.' . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Celebrate Black Lady Magic on THE CHAOS TWINS - Watch Now!

by The Chaos Twins

Black Girl Magic, but make it CHAOS. Malcom X described the black woman as the most disrespected, unprotected and neglected person in America, and yet, black women are surely at the center of much political progress, artistic genius, and family structure throughout history.. (more...)

3) The Cast of GLEE Will Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards

by TV News Desk

Rivera passed away in July of 2020 following a tragic swimming accident at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. . (more...)

4) L. Frank Baum Documentary AMERICAN OZ Premieres Monday, April 19 on PBS

by TV News Desk

The story of Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Lion has continued to enthrall children and adults and been reinvented every generation. It found its most enduring place in American culture at the end of the Great Depression when The Wizard of Oz, the MGM feature film starring Judy Garland, opened on August 25, 1939.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: See Official Portraits of the Season Two Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES!

In season two of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,' the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Joins This Weekend's Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer and Kara Lindsay!

What we're watching: Ariana DeBose Sings Reimagined 'Shall We Dance?' For R&H Goes Pop!

In celebration of the R&H Goes Pop! album drop this coming Friday, March 26, the video of Ariana DeBose's pop-fueled reimagination of "Shall We Dance?" has been released.

Social Butterfly: Joshua Henry and His Wife Cathryn Stringer Welcome Twins

BroadwayWorld extends our congratulations to Joshua Henry and his wife Cathryn Stringer on the birth of their twins, Max and Leo.

Henry shared the news on Instagram along with a photo of the happy family.

"Max and Leo Henry came into our lives on 3/21/21," he writes. "Cathryn is my hero and I couldn't be more in awe of her. Everyone is healthy, love is all around and we are living that growth life. Thank you for all the love and encouraging words/prayers as we go on this new adventure. Good times ahead."

