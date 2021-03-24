Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Joshua Henry and His Wife Cathryn Stringer Welcome Twins

Henry is known for his Tony-nominated turns on Broadway in Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel, as well as playing Aaron Burr in Hamilton on tour.

Mar. 24, 2021  

BroadwayWorld extends our congratulations to Joshua Henry and his wife Cathryn Stringer on the birth of their twins, Max and Leo.

Henry shared the news on Instagram along with a photo of the happy family.

"Max and Leo Henry came into our lives on 3/21/21," he writes. "Cathryn is my hero and I couldn't be more in awe of her. Everyone is healthy, love is all around and we are living that growth life. Thank you for all the love and encouraging words/prayers as we go on this new adventure. Good times ahead."

Check out the photo below!

Joshua Henry has had great success as an actor including his three Tony-nominated turns on Broadway (Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel), performing as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of Hamilton, and his upcoming performance in Lin Manuel Miranda's highly anticipated directorial film debut Tick Tick... Boom! featuring Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield, Judith Light and others.


