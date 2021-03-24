Lin-Manuel Miranda & Disney's ENCANTO Will Be Released Nov. 24

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

"Encanto," a new animated musical from Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda, will officially be released in theaters on November 24th, 2021!

In early 2020, Miranda revealed that he was at work on the new animated musical with Disney.

He said, "I'm actually writing a new animated musical with Disney animation. I'm collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It's set in Colombia, in Latin America, and that's all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up at my house."

It's a big season of releases for Miranda, whose "In The Heights" film will be available in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11th.

Watch a first-look trailer for "Encanto" here: