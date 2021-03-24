VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Sings Reimagined 'Shall We Dance?' For R&H Goes Pop!

In celebration of the R&H Goes Pop! album drop this coming Friday, March 26, the video of Ariana DeBose's pop-fueled reimagination of "Shall We Dance?" has been released.

Check it out below!

"There's a magical nostalgia to the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein," said DeBose. "It not only reminds you where you were when you first heard a lyric or melody, but how you felt. And it's the universal truths in these lyrics that we all still carry with us today. I wanted to explore those same lyrics in the soundscape of today."

"Shall We Dance?" features music direction and arrangements by Benjamin Rauhala and Justin Goldner, with track production by Goldner for Funky Butter Productions. The music video features choreography by Julius Anthony Rubio, accompanied by assistant choreographer Krizia Lanza. Additional choreography was provided by Carlos Sanchez Falú and John Michael Fiumara. Rubio, Falú, and Fiumara appear as dancers in the music video, along with Emma Pfaeffle and Eliza Ohman. The music video was shot in October 2019 and directed by Notice Pictures.

The R&H Goes Pop! album features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog with unique and inventive takes, ranging from pop and rock to R&B and country. DeBose appears alongside other artists on the album including Jelani Alladin, Lilli Cooper, Gavin Creel, Matt Doyle, Santino Fontana, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Derek Klena, Katrina Lenk, Ryan McCartan, Andy Mientus, Laura Osnes, Ashley Park, Kyle Selig and Ali Stroker.