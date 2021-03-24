Photos: See Official Portraits of the Season Two Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES!

Click Here for More Articles on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

The cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Season two will premiere on Disney Plus on May 14th.

See official portraits of the whole leading cast below!

Photo Credit: Disney/Roger Erickson