HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Photos: See Official Portraits of the Season Two Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES!

The photos include Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie and more.

Mar. 24, 2021  

In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

The cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Season two will premiere on Disney Plus on May 14th.

See official portraits of the whole leading cast below!

Photo Credit: Disney/Roger Erickson

Olivia Rodrigo as Nini

Joshua Bassett as Ricky

Dara Renée as Kourtney

Sofia Wylie as Gina

Matt Cornett as E.J.

Mark St. Cyr as Mr. Mazzara

Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn

Joe Serafini as Seb

Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos

Larry Saperstein as Big Red

Julia Lester as Ashlyn


