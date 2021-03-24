Photos: See Official Portraits of the Season Two Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES!
The photos include Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie and more.
In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.
The cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Season two will premiere on Disney Plus on May 14th.
See official portraits of the whole leading cast below!
Photo Credit: Disney/Roger Erickson
Olivia Rodrigo as Nini
Joshua Bassett as Ricky
Dara Renée as Kourtney
Sofia Wylie as Gina
Matt Cornett as E.J.
Mark St. Cyr as Mr. Mazzara
Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn
Joe Serafini as Seb
Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos
Larry Saperstein as Big Red
Julia Lester as Ashlyn