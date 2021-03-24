The Cast of GLEE Will Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards

Glee cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz will reunite to honor late cast member Naya Rivera at this year's GLAAD Media Awards.

According to Variety, singer and actor Demi Lovato will introduce the tribute. Lovato played Rivera's character Santana Lopez's girlfriend on "Glee," which ran on Fox from 2009 through 2015.

Rivera passed away in July of 2020 following a tragic swimming accident at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

The GLAAD Media Awards will air on GLAAD's YouTube channel on April 8 at 8 p.m. and will be available on Hulu starting at 10 p.m.

Through six seasons, the musical comedy GLEE followed a group of ambitious and talented young adults in search of strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voice.

GLEE became a bona fide cultural phenomenon, receiving prestigious honors, including a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award. The series boasted critical acclaim, two Grammy Award nominations, two Platinum and five Gold albums, more than 53 million songs and more than 13 million albums sold worldwide, two sold-out concert tours, a 3-D movie, four Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including the award for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical. The series reached its milestone 100th episode this past season with a memorable rendition of the hit that put the show on the map, "Don't Stop Believin'."

Photo Credit: FOX TV