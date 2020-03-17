Wake Up With BWW 3/17: West End Closes, Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Read all of our top stories, including the news of the West End closing, Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus, and more.

Plus, watch our latest Living Room Concert featuring Carolee Carmello, watch Seth Rudetsky's Stars at Home featuring Kelli O'Hara, and more!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BroadwayWorld TV

For today's performance we've got Carolee Carmello bringing a little HELLO, DOLLY! into our living room. Carmello was set to conclude the tour of the Broadway revival in Buffalo, NY but never got to have her last performance because of the COVID-19 shutdown.. (more...)

2) Broadway March Madness Round 1: Which Musical School Would You Want To Attend?

It's time for a Broadway-themed March Madness! We're asking our readers which musical school they'd want to attend! Vote now in today's first round polls!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Fight Quarantine Boredom by Watching These Vintage Musicals!

As government and health officials continue to urge self-quarantine, many Americans will be stuck at home this week, with nothing but time to spare. Want to fill that time with Broadway? We're here to help!. (more...)

4) Join Our Hashtag Challenge #SocialDistancingMusicals!

From the mind of our theater critic Michael Dale, we present: Wave at Me, Kate, Inside Story, Nobody Goes, and more. Which #SocialDistancingMusicals can you come up with?. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Eden Espinosa

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Coronavirus Updates:

NYC Mayor Orders Closures of Theatres, Gyms, Nightlife; Restaurants to Take-Out Only

It was just announced that NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed an executive order instating a curfew which mandates the closure of all movie theaters, small theaters, nightclubs and commercial gyms by 8 PM.

The measure also enforces new rules requiring all restaurants, bars and cafes to shift to delivery and take-out only at that time.

West End to Shutter As Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre Announce Closure of All Venues

The UK theatre industry has responded to the Covid-19 outbreak. This afternoon, the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre announced the closure of all their venues, including all West End productions.

Theatrical Licensors Grant Streaming Rights and More During Covid-19 Outbreak

As the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus shutters productions big and small across the nation, theatrical licensors have responded with a series of measures to accommodate arts institutions affected by the crisis.

CATS' Movie Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Idris Elba, who played Macavity in the recent Cats movie, has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

He posted the announcement on his Twitter, writing, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits THE MINUTES on The Broadway Break(down)!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

What we're watching: Watch Kelli O'Hara Kick Off STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced today that SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley , will produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Social Butterfly: See 16 Year Old Laura Benanti in Costume as Dolly Levi in HELLO, DOLLY!

Here's 16 year old me as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! ? #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/xOmSGJsl1Y - Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 16, 2020

Laura Benanti took to Twitter today using the hashtag #SunshineSongs to post a picture of herself as a 16 year old Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles