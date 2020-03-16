West End to Shutter As Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre Announce Closure of All Venues
The UK theatre industry has responded to the Covid-19 outbreak. This afternoon, the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre announced the closure of all their venues, including all West End productions.
We regret to announce that from this evening SOLT and UK Theatre venues have closed in light of official government advice. Your box office/retailer from whom you bought your tickets will be in contact with regards to refunds and exchanges. Read more: https://t.co/k4ENR118JU pic.twitter.com/cxsLHIMKW5- Official London Theatre (@london_theatre) March 16, 2020
The closure comes on the heels of the urging of Prime Minister Boris Johnson that patrons avoid mass gatherings to stop "non-essential contact" with others and "non-essential travel". He recommended that people work from home where possible and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres.
The new measures are in recognition of the UK approaching the "fast growth" phase of the upward curve, which means cases could double every five or six days. Families are being urged to stay home for 14 days (up from seven) if any member of that household is ill.
The guidance is particularly aimed at people who are over-70, pregnant, or have underlying health conditions. Johnson noted that the situation is especially serious in London, where the spread of coronavirus is ahead of the rest of the country.
Read more here and get updated on the UK's handling of the crisis here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Broadway Licensing Offers Up Streaming Rights to Shows that Can't Perform Live
Broadway Licensing has secured approvals for live streaming over 400 plays from their Playscripts catalog.... (read more)
Laura Benanti Asks High School Followers To Send Her Videos Of Them Singing
Trying to find the light in dark times, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos on Instagram of them singing songs from ... (read more)
CDC Recommends 8-Week Suspension of Gatherings of 50 or More
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)