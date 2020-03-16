VIDEO: Fight Quarantine Boredom by Watching These Vintage Musicals!

As government and health officials continue to urge self-quarantine, many Americans will be stuck at home this week, with nothing but time to spare. Want to fill that time with Broadway? We're here to help!

Twitter user David Levy has whipped up an incredible list of full-length, professionally recorded, non-bootlegged shows that you can watch on Youtube for free! Check out just a few below and click here to view his full list!

Cabaret:

Crazy for You: The Most Happy Fella: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown: Ain't Misbahavin': Kismet: A Little Night Music: Kiss Me, Kate: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: She Loves Me:





