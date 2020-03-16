Breaking: NYC Mayor Orders Closures of Theatres, Gyms, Nightlife; Restaurants to Take-Out Only

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

It was just announced that NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed an executive order instating a curfew which mandates the closure of all movie theaters, small theaters, nightclubs and commercial gyms by 8 PM.

The measure also enforces new rules requiring all restaurants, bars and cafes to shift to delivery and take-out only at that time.

Today I signed an executive order that gives the City power to enforce new rules requiring all restaurants, bars and cafes to shift to delivery and take-out only at 8 PM tonight, and closing all movie theaters, small theaters, nightclubs and commercial gyms. pic.twitter.com/Ivqg0DmXx3 - Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 16, 2020





