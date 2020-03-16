CAT'S Movie Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Idris Elba, who played Macavity in the recent Cats movie, has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
He posted the announcement on his Twitter, writing, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."
He also filmed a video to reassure his fans he is doing okay and to remind them of the importance of their own well-being, saying, "Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands."
Watch the full video below.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing ???? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ- Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Broadway Licensing Offers Up Streaming Rights to Shows that Can't Perform Live
Broadway Licensing has secured approvals for live streaming over 400 plays from their Playscripts catalog.... (read more)
Laura Benanti Asks High School Followers To Send Her Videos Of Them Singing
Trying to find the light in dark times, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos on Instagram of them singing songs from ... (read more)
CDC Recommends 8-Week Suspension of Gatherings of 50 or More
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)