CAT'S Movie Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Idris Elba, who played Macavity in the recent Cats movie, has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

He posted the announcement on his Twitter, writing, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

He also filmed a video to reassure his fans he is doing okay and to remind them of the importance of their own well-being, saying, "Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands."

Watch the full video below.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing ???? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ - Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020





