Wake Up With BWW 3/14: COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 5th Anniversary, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Come From Away celebrates its 5th anniversary

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Come From Away celebrating its 5th anniversary! This weekend, the show marked its 5th year on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out photos below!

Plus, watch episode 4 of The Aging Ingenue, Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses the possibility of bringing tick, tick...BOOM! to Broadway, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 4 | Bargaining

by The Aging Ingénue

In today's episode: Claire leaves it all in the room ... including her dignity. Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchett, and Will Reynolds. . (more...)

VIDEO: Meet New HADESTOWN Star Lana Gordon on Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard Ridge catches up with Broadway's newest queen of the underworld, Lana Gordon. Gordon stars as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses Bringing TICK, tick...BOOM! to Broadway

by Marissa Tomeo

Last night on the Red Carpet of the Director's Guild of America Awards, a Variety reporter asked Lin-Manuel Miranda his thoughts on directing a Broadway revival of Tick, tick...BOOM! The star of stage and screen recently directed the movie adaptation of the Jonathan Larson musical, which was released on Netflix to critical acclaim in November, 2021. . (more...)

National Tour of MEAN GIRLS Takes on NEWSIES Choreography

by Marissa Tomeo

Company members from the First National Tour of Mean Girls learned some Newsies moves this weekend with choreography by Sarah Crane to the Disney hit, 'Carrying the Banner'. When the cast isn't performing in theaters around the country, they try to learn new choreography. The video is filmed and edited by Lamont Brown. . (more...)

HADESTOWN Cancels Performances on March 12th

by Marissa Tomeo

On Saturday, March 12th, the matinee and evening performances of Hadestown were cancelled. Hadestown has been struggling with company outages due to injuries, sickness, and Covid. As of now, today's performance of Hadestown is still scheduled to go on. Visit the show's website here for the most updated information. . (more...)

VIDEO: Broadway Sessions Celebrates Swings, Understudies & Standbys

by Ben Cameron

Broadway Sessions celebrated the superheroes of Broadway as they were joined by an incredible group of Swings, Understudies & Standbys. The stellar lineup included Holly Ann Butler (Come from Away, Diana), Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsay Roberts Greene (Phantom of the Opera), Yael 'Ya Ya' Reich (Hadestown), Noah Marlowe The Book Of Mormon) Kathy Voytko (The Music Man) and Rising Stars Reid Burton & Caroline Geringer.. (more...)

Photos: COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 5th Anniversary

by Bruce Glikas

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, just celebrated a fabulous milestone this week as it marks its 5th year on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out photos from the special day below!. (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

3/15: Paradise Square begins previews on Broadway!

3/18: Birthday Candles begins previews on Broadway!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!