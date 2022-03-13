VIDEO: Broadway Sessions Celebrates Swings, Understudies & Standbys

Broadway Sessions celebrated the superheroes of Broadway as they were joined by an incredible group of Swings, Understudies & Standbys. The stellar lineup included Holly Ann Butler (Come from Away, Diana), Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsay Roberts Greene (Phantom of the Opera), Yael 'Ya Ya' Reich (Hadestown), Noah Marlowe The Book Of Mormon) Kathy Voytko (The Music Man) and Rising Stars Reid Burton & Caroline Geringer.

Broadway Sessions is an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.tinyurl.com/broadwaysessionstix $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Learn more at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com.