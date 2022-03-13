National Tour of MEAN GIRLS Takes on NEWSIES Choreography

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Company members from the First National Tour of Mean Girls learned some Newsies moves this weekend with choreography by Sarah Crane to the Disney hit, "Carrying the Banner". When the cast isn't performing in theaters around the country, they try to learn new choreography. The video is filmed and edited by Lamont Brown.

Dancers and cast members from the touring company of Mean Girls featured in the video include Erica Simone Barnett, Deshawn Bowens, Morgan Bryant, Brittany Conigatti, Mary Beth Donahoe, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, April Josephine, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Jonalyn Saxer, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, Maeve Talbot, and David Wright.

The production's final Broadway performance was on Wednesday evening March 11, 2020, having played 805 performances and 29 previews in a record-setting run at the August Wilson Theatre. Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls, which grossed $124M on Broadway and was seen by over 1M people during its run, recouped its full capitalization by early 2020.

The show is now on tour across the nation, with tickets available to be purchased here.

Watch the cast dance to "Carrying the Banner" from Newsies below!

Photo Credits: Joan Marcus