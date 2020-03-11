Wake Up With BWW 3/11: Select Broadway Shows to Sell $50 Tickets in March, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A ticket deal is going on for select shows on Broadway! The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced that all remaining tickets to all performances from March 12th through March 29th of these shows will be offered for $50. These specially priced $50 tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday at 12 p.m.

Ever wanted to go behind the scenes at Beetlejuice? In our latest vlog, you can! Check out the video below!

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Anastasia: The Musical, which is now available for school productions throughout North America!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced that all remaining tickets to all performances from March 12th through March 29th of these shows will be offered for $50. These specially priced $50 tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday at 12 p.m.. (more...)

2) How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations

Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media reports of insufficient testing means that number is only going to rise.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Go Backstage At BEETLEJUICE In Our Behind The Scenes Vlog

by BroadwayWorld TV

We're taking you behind the scenes at Beetlejuice on Broadway with sound effects operator Callan Hughes (they/them)! Join them as they take us behind the scenes of a week of performances at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)

4) Concord Theatricals Has Acquired Worldwide Licensing Rights to ANASTASIA

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Anastasia: The Musical, which is now available for school productions throughout North America. Featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), Anastasia: The Musical ran for more than two years on Broadway and garnered multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformAnastasia. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Hear Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Gad, Kristen Bell & More in the Trailer for Animated Musical Series CENTRAL PARK

by Stage Tube

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated musical comedy series Central Park, which follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park. It will feature the voices of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Christopher Fitzgerald

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Griffin Osborne Talks DRIFT at New World Stages

Griffin Osborne is currently starring as Vinny in the world premiere of the Off-Broadway play Drift at New World Stages. Drift is a new American drama written by William Francis Hoffman, directed by Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco and starring Emmy Award winner Joe Pantoliano.

Osborne, who recently performed in The Ferryman on Broadway, spoke to me about building a play from the ground up, what he's learned from working on Drift, why he thinks the audience will connect to it and more!

Read the full interview here!

What we're listening to: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes THE INHERITANCE Star Samuel H. Levine

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: welcomes Samuel H. Levine of Broadway's The Inheritance. This Brooklyn, NY native is making his Broadway debut at 24, playing two different characters.

Samuel H. Levine is currently starring in The Inheritance on Broadway. He was last seen performing in The Inheritance's West End production - which won the Olivier Award for Best New Play. He's also just wrapped a currently untitled feature film opposite Jennifer Lawrence, and can even be seen on TV in the CBS Productions of Instinct, Bull, and Elementary.

What we're watching: Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kate Baldwin & More Give Sneak Peek of Encores! LOVE LIFE

Next up at New York City Center Encores! is Love Life, which runs for seven performances at New York City Center from March 18 - 22.

Love Life will star Kate Baldwin (Susan Cooper) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Sam Cooper), John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), Isabella Houston (Elizabeth Cooper), Owen Tabaka (Johnny Cooper), and Clarke Thorell (Bill/Mr. Cynic). The ensemble includes Adam Bashian, Sarah Bowden, Jonathan Christopher, Kerry Conte, Sara Esty, Daniel Everidge, Maria Failla, Shiloh Goodin, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Soloja, Cory Lingner, John-Michael Lyles, Renni Anthony Magee, Tiffany Mann, Kristin Piro, Heath Saunders, Dave Schoonover, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Vishal Vaidya, Ryan Worsing, and Minami Yusui.

Social Butterfly: Tony Winner Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan Welcome Baby Boy

Tony winner Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan, who just celebrated their engagement earlier this year, have announced the birth of their son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. The baby is Dewan's second child and Kazee's first.

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the family!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles