VIDEO: Hear Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Gad, Kristen Bell & More in the Trailer for Animated Musical Series CENTRAL PARK

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upoming animcated musical comedy series Central Park, which follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park. It will feature the voices of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

Watch the trailer below!

In Central Park, patriarch Owen (Leslie Odom, Jr.) is the park manager and his wife Paige (Kathryn Hahn) is a journalist. The couple has a daughter named Molly (Kristen Bell) and a son named Cole (Tituss Burgess). In addition to navigating life, work and school, the Tillermans constantly have to fend off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci), whose sole purpose appears to be buying up Central Park - which she views as a patch of dirt and weeds - and turning it into condos. No one knows this better than Helen (Daveed Diggs), Bitsy's tortured personal assistant who combats her boss' cruelty with snide little acts of passive aggressive vengeance. Josh Gad voices a nature lover who sings about the famous New York landmark and celebrates all the things that make the park beloved.

The first three episodes of Central Park premiere May 29 on Apple TV+, with the remaining new episodes rolling out weekly.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You