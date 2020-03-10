Tony Winner Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan Welcome Baby Boy
Tony winner Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan, who just celebrated their engagement earlier this year, have announced the birth of their son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. The baby is Dewan's second child and Kazee's first.
BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the family!
In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20
A post shared by Steve Kazee (@stevekazee) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:28am PDT
Steve Kazee won the 2012 Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" and the 2013 Grammy for Musical Theater Album, for his role in Once as Guy. Other Broadway credits include Monty Python's Spamalot as Sir Lancelot, Starbuck opposite Audra McDonald in the Roundabout's 110 in the Shade, To Be or Not to Be at MTC, and Edward Albee's Seascape. Regional theater credits include The Subject Was Roses (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Award nomination for Best Actor alongside Bill Pullman and Judith Ivey), and Off-Broadway credits include As You Like It (NYSF). His television work includes Blindspot, Legends, Nashville, Shameless, Working Class opposite Melissa Peterman, 100 Questions, CSI, NCIS, Numb3rs, Medium, and "Conviction".
