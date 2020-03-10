How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations

Click Here for More Articles on In the News

Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media reports of insufficient testing means that number is only going to rise. (Updated 3/10/2020)

A number of our readers have had travel plans disrupted as a result and have written in with questions about refunds and exchanges.

We reached out to Broadway's ticketing service providers and theatres to get the latest policies and contact procedure should you have to cancel your trip.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Telecharge / Shubert Theatres

Ticketholders should contact their point of purchase to find out about exchange and refund policies which may differ from show to show.

A Shubert representative said "Broadway is continuing on its regularly scheduled 8 -performance week and stringent measures are in place in for cleaning and disinfecting."

Customers are advised to contact 212-239-6210 or 800-543-4835 or tickets@telecharge.com with questions.

ATG - Hudson Theatre

A representative for the Hudson did not provide a cancellation or exchange policy, noting "Any patron who has purchased tickets directly through us can call our ticketing hotline at (855) 801-5876."

Roundabout Theatre

Roundabout is waving single ticket exchange fees for people who cannot attend. Ticket holders can move into another date, of the same production.

To get in touch about an exchange, call 212-719-1300.

TodayTix

A rep for TodayTix advised at this time "We're following the lead from the box offices as our partners are the ones who ultimately decide if the tickets can be exchanged or refunded."

North American customers can call 1 (855) 464-9778 or use their online chat support here.

Jujamcyn

Jujamcyn did not provide a refund/cancellation policy at the time of writing. The company previously issued this statement in regards to the outbreak:

Jujamcyn Theaters and our show partners are closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation. The safety and security of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in all of our theatres as all productions continue to play as scheduled.

We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theatre. We invite patrons to make use of soap and paper towels available in all restrooms. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions.

For customer service enquiries reach out to Ticketmaster at 1 (800) 653-8000.

Nederlander Theatres

Nederlander did not provide a refund/cancelation/exchange policy at time of publication.

For customer service enquiries, you can contact them at customerservice@nederlander.com.

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster did not provide a refund/cancelation/exchange policy at time of publication.

For customer service enquiries, you can contact them at 1 (800) 653-8000.

2nd Stage

2nd Stage did not provide a refund/cancelation/exchange policy at time of publication.

For customer service enquiries, you can contact them at (212) 541-4516.

Check back for more information - updates to this page are ongoing as theatres and ticketing agents update their policies and advise us as such.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You