Concord Theatricals Has Acquired Worldwide Licensing Rights to ANASTASIA

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Anastasia: The Musical, which is now available for school productions throughout North America. Featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), Anastasia: The Musical ran for more than two years on Broadway and garnered multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

"I'm thrilled that young people all across North America will now be able to perform and experience the magic of Anastasia: The Musical," said Flaherty. Added Ahrens: "I'm always moved when students perform our shows. Here's to 'Home, Love, Family' and beautiful youth productions!"

"Terrence, Stephen, and Lynn have created a romantic, historic musical that has emotionally connected with fans around the world," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, President of Concord Theatricals. "Having known these authors for many years, it's a genuine privilege for the Concord Theatricals team to represent Anastasia: The Musical on its further journey to professional and amateur stages everywhere."

Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia: The Musical made its world premiere at Hartford Stage in Connecticut, completing a sold-out, record-breaking run before transferring to Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre on March 23, 2017. Anastasia: The Musical is currently on national tour in the United States and has current or upcoming productions in Europe, Asia, Australia and South America. Anastasia: The Musical has garnered Best Musical awards in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

The original Broadway cast recording is available on Broadway Records and includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past," alongside new numbers from the show, such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformAnastasia





