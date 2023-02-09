Wake Up With BWW 2/9: Casting For DEAR WORLD at Encores!, FROZEN 3 in the Works, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Actors' Equity Association Permanently Opens Access to Membership

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Actors' Equity Association is making its Open Access membership policy permanent. With a pathway to membership now available to all stage managers and actors with professional experience, the union will begin a three-year phase out of its Equity Membership Candidate Program.. (more...)

SOMETHING ROTTEN Writer Says Mel Brooks Ripped Them Off With HISTORY OF THE WORLD PART 2 Scene

by Michael Major

John O'Farrell, the book writer of Something Rotten!, has tweeted that Mel Brooks 'ripped [them] off' with a scene in History of the World Part II. In Something Rotten, the character of Shakespeare rejects the idea of adding songs into his plays, which can also be seen in the trailer for Brooks' highly-anticipated sequel to History of the World.. (more...)

FROZEN 3 Is in the Works

by Michael Major

A third Frozen movie is officially in the works! CEO Bob Iger announced the new flim during Disney's Q1 earnings call, stating that he will be able to share more about the production 'soon.' New Toy Story and Zooptopia films are also in the works.. (more...)

Edinburgh Playhouse Releases Statement Addressing Audience Behaviour Following Fights at JERSEY BOYS

by Team BWW

Following a performance of Jersey Boys where a fight erupted at the Edinburgh Playhouse, reulsting in the police being called, the venue has released a statement.. (more...)

Video: Get a First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at footage of Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, starring Bradley Gibson, Shuler Hensley, Isabelle McCalla and James Monroe Iglehart. . (more...)

Andréa Burns, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ann Harada, and More Join Donna Murphy in DEAR WORLD at City Center Encores!

by Stephi Wild

New York City Center has announced principal casting for Encores! Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Learn more about the full cast and how to see the show here!. (more...)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Adds Avantika, Bebe Wood & Christopher Briney

by Michael Major

The Mean Girls movie musical has found the rest of its Plastics! Avantika has been cast as Karen Smith and Bebe Wood will play Gretchen Weiners. Christopher Briney will play the role of Aaron Samuels. The join the previously announced Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey.. (more...)

SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Filmed Capture to Screen In U.S. Cinemas

by Michael Major

The stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award®-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award®-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables.. (more...)

Video: Lea Michele Jokes That She Will 'Learn to Read' Before Barbra Streisand's Memoir Release

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Joking about the rumors claiming she can't read, Lea Michele took to TikTok to say that she has '265 days to learn to read' before Barbra Streisand's memoir is released.. (more...)

