Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Actors' Equity Association Permanently Opens Access to Membership

Actors' Equity Association Permanently Opens Access to Membership

Previously, eligibility for union membership had been limited to those working for an Equity employer.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Actors' Equity Association is making its Open Access membership policy permanent. With a pathway to membership now available to all stage managers and actors with professional experience, the union will begin a three-year phase out of its Equity Membership Candidate Program.

Since July 2021, the union has allowed any theatre worker who can demonstrate they have worked professionally as an actor or stage manager within Equity's geographical jurisdiction to join. Previously, eligibility for union membership had been limited to those working for an Equity employer - whether by direct contract offer or through the Equity Membership Candidate program - or to members of a sibling union. When Equity first broadened access to membership, the policy included an expiration date of May 1, 2023, while union leaders would develop a plan to open access permanently.

"Open Access is doing exactly what it's supposed to do," said Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle. "Of course, strength in numbers is a cornerstone principle for any union. But this was never a simple numbers game. Every worker who wants a union deserves a union. Open Access is about providing a pathway to Equity membership that doesn't depend on our employers, or on our industry's hiring practices. In the 18 months since we launched, we've seen a significant increase in the diversity of our new members. Joining a union is a deeply personal decision, and I'm proud that Open Access has moved that decision into the hands of actors and stage managers themselves."

In 2020, 26% of Equity members who shared demographic information with the union had identified as people of color. Since the launch of Open Access, roughly 38% of members joining through the initiative who self-identified were people of color.

Equity will no longer admit new EMCs to the program beginning May 8, 2023. Current EMCs will maintain audition access for a three-year period. All fees paid to the EMC program may be applied to union initiation fees. As of May 8, 2026, EMCs will no longer be recognized for prioritized audition access and will be seen on the same basis as other non-Equity actors.

BACKGROUND: In July, 2021, Equity announced a new Open Access membership policy, allowing any theatre worker who can demonstrate they have worked professionally as an actor or stage manager within Equity's geographical jurisdiction to join the union. The Equity Membership Candidate (EMC) Program, established in 1978, gave membership candidates time to work alongside Equity members at Equity theaters while earning credit towards eventual membership in Equity. The program was last updated in 2017 to ease the requirements for union membership.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION

founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Alan Cumming Will Direct Jacob Storms in TENNESSEE RISING Photo
Alan Cumming Will Direct Jacob Storms in TENNESSEE RISING
The newly renovated AMT Theater in midtown will host the Off-Broadway Premiere of TENNESSEE RISING: THE DAWN OF TENNESSEE WILLIAMS. This solo play is written and performed by Jacob Storms and directed by Alan Cumming.
FROZEN 3 Is in the Works Photo
FROZEN 3 Is in the Works
A third Frozen movie is officially in the works! Iger announced the new flim during today’s Q1 earnings call, stating that he will be able to share more about the production 'soon.' New Toy Story and Zooptopia films are also in the works.
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Adds Avantika, Bebe Wood & Christopher Briney Photo
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Adds Avantika, Bebe Wood & Christopher Briney
The Mean Girls movie musical has found the rest of its Plastics! Avantika has been cast as Karen Smith and Bebe Wood will play Gretchen Weiners. Christopher Briney will play the role of Aaron Samuels. The join the previously announced Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey.
Video: Get a First Look at HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Video: Get a First Look at HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse
Get a first look at footage of Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, starring Bradley Gibson, Shuler Hensley, Isabelle McCalla and James Monroe Iglehart.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko Marches Her Mardi Gras Band Out At Birdland!Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko Marches Her Mardi Gras Band Out At Birdland!
February 8, 2023

On Monday, February 6, Broadway’s Funny Girl Julie Benko marched her band out at Birdland in celebration of Mardi Gras!
Alan Cumming Will Direct Jacob Storms in TENNESSEE RISING Off-BroadwayAlan Cumming Will Direct Jacob Storms in TENNESSEE RISING Off-Broadway
February 8, 2023

The newly renovated AMT Theater in midtown will host the Off-Broadway Premiere of TENNESSEE RISING: THE DAWN OF TENNESSEE WILLIAMS. This solo play is written and performed by Jacob Storms and directed by Alan Cumming.
Video: Get a First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill PlayhouseVideo: Get a First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse
February 8, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, starring Bradley Gibson, Shuler Hensley, Isabelle McCalla and James Monroe Iglehart.
Video: Lea Michele Jokes That She Will 'Learn to Read' Before Barbra Streisand's Memoir ReleaseVideo: Lea Michele Jokes That She Will 'Learn to Read' Before Barbra Streisand's Memoir Release
February 8, 2023

Joking about the rumors claiming she can't read, Lea Michele took to TikTok to say that she has '265 days to learn to read' before Barbra Streisand's memoir is released.
Kids' Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for ALADDIN, HAMILTON, WICKED & MoreKids' Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for ALADDIN, HAMILTON, WICKED & More
February 8, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Kids’ Night on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Kids’ Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids and teens ages 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.
share