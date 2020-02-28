Wake Up With BWW 2/28: BEETLEJUICE May Haunt the Barrymore, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy first preview to Hangmen, which officially begins performance on Broadway tonight!

Is Beetlejuice headed to the Barrymore? The New York Post is reporting that the show's producers are trying to get together a scaled down version of the production, which would embark on a tour and possibly inhabit Broadway's Barrymore Theatre this summer.

We've got your first look at the new musical adaptation of Back to the Future! Check out the photos of Roger Bart, Olly Dobson, and the cast in action!

2) Photo Coverage: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Makes History at Madison Square Garden Performance

Just yesterday, a capacity crowd of 18,000 New York City public school students made history, along side the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird. Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at The World's Most Famous Arena, New York's Madison Square Garden. With the extraordinary support of James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company, this unprecedented, single-performance event was entirely free to students of New York City Department of Education public middle and high schools from all five boroughs.. (more...)

3) Sierra Boggess, Telly Leung, and Alton Fitzgerald White Will Perform the Music of Alan Menken With the Boston Pops

The Boston Pops will celebrate the music of Alan Menken with a concert held on May 27-30, 2020 at Symphony Hall - Boston, MA. The orchestra will be joined by some of Broadway's stars who have performed Menken's music on stage.. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: Transport Group's THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN - What Did the Critics Think?

The Unsinkable Molly Brown officially opened last night at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand Street.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Hangmen begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen will officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

The complete cast for the Broadway premiere of The Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen features Mark Addy as Harry, Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Ryan Pope as Charlie and Dan Stevens as Mooney, joined by understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

BWW Exclusive: Meet TREVOR's Young Star, Hudson Loverro!

Trevor, the new musical will make its New York premiere beginning Tuesday, April 7 ahead of a Tuesday, April 21 opening night at Stage 42 (442 West 42nd Street).

Trevor features book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Trevor is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski, that had an original screenplay by James Lecesne. Choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

What we're geeking out over: Will BEETLEJUICE Head to the Barrymore?

Beetlejuice is set to play its final performance at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on June 6, 2020.

Now the New York Post is reporting that the show's producers are working the numbers to see if the move is a go. With the team at work toying with the scale of the show for a national tour, the Post has suggested that a scaled-down production could head to Broadway's Barrymore this summer.

A producer not affiliated with the show previously told the Post, "The best-case scenario is they move to a smaller theater and cut $100,000 from the weekly running cost to make it more sustainable. They could make it work."

What we're watching: Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell Talk AMERICAN BUFFALO on Broadway!

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, which begins previews on March 24, 2020 with an official opening on April 14, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street). This is a 16-week limited engagement through July 12, 2020.

Three small-time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Laurence Fishburne (Thurgood, The Matrix), Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards, Fosse/Verdon), and Emmy® winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Hedwig), under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony®-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company). American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Encourages People to Get Counted in the 2020 Census

The #2020Census will determine NYC's funding and representation for the next 10 years.



This is our shot to get every New Yorker counted. Join me @AOC, @NYCMayor & @JulieMenin and let's make it count for our communities.



Get involved at https://t.co/zD3I6jTURj. #GetCountedNYC pic.twitter.com/JCYCUXBOOr - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 27, 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda is encouraging people to complete the 2020 census!

He has taken part in a new video, which he posted on Twitter, explaining how to fill out the census form, and why it is important.

Miranda stated in his tweet that this year's census "will determine NYC's funding and representation for the next 10 years. This is our shot to get every New Yorker counted."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Bernadette Peters, who turns 72 today!

Bernadette Peters most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, three Grammy® nominations, three Emmy® nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recent stage credits include City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters has recorded six solo albums; including the Grammy®-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette PetersLoves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous Grammy Award®-winning Broadway Cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout The New York City area. She is a New York Times Best-Selling author who has penned three children's books, Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





