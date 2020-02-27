BWW Exclusive: Meet TREVOR's Young Star, Hudson Loverro!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Trevor, the new musical will make its New York premiere beginning Tuesday, April 7 ahead of a Tuesday, April 21 opening night at Stage 42 (442 West 42nd Street).

Trevor features book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Trevor is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski, that had an original screenplay by James Lecesne. Choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Trevor is about 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Below, get to know Trevor himself, Hudson Loverro!





