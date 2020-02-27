Sierra Boggess, Telly Leung, and Alton Fitzgerald White Will Perform the Music of Alan Menken With the Boston Pops
The Boston Pops will celebrate the music of Alan Menken with a concert held on May 27-30, 2020 at Symphony Hall - Boston, MA. The orchestra will be joined by some of Broadway's stars who have performed Menken's music on stage.
Legendary composer Alan Menken has created some of the most beloved songs and musical scores of our time. His music on stage and screen includes the scores for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, and Tangled, among others.
Join Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops in a performance filled with all your favorite songs performed by Broadway stars Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, Phantom of the Opera), Telly Leung (Glee, Aladdin, Rent), and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King, The Color Purple, Ragtime, Miss Saigon).
The first half of these concerts will also feature some of Keith's favorite music to celebrate his first 25 years as conductor of the Boston Pops!
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.bso.org/Performance/Detail/107697.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's land... (read more)
Breaking: Steve Buscemi, Chris Messina & More Join Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in NYTW's THREE SISTERS
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Hudson Loverro and More to Star in TREVOR; Full Casting Announced
Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced the 19-member company of Trevor, the new musical making its New York prem... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!
La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper M... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce and More in WICKED on Broadway
Get your first look at the latest company defying gravity in WIcked on Broadway!... (read more)