Sierra Boggess, Telly Leung, and Alton Fitzgerald White Will Perform the Music of Alan Menken With the Boston Pops

The Boston Pops will celebrate the music of Alan Menken with a concert held on May 27-30, 2020 at Symphony Hall - Boston, MA. The orchestra will be joined by some of Broadway's stars who have performed Menken's music on stage.

Legendary composer Alan Menken has created some of the most beloved songs and musical scores of our time. His music on stage and screen includes the scores for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, and Tangled, among others.

Join Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops in a performance filled with all your favorite songs performed by Broadway stars Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, Phantom of the Opera), Telly Leung (Glee, Aladdin, Rent), and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King, The Color Purple, Ragtime, Miss Saigon).

The first half of these concerts will also feature some of Keith's favorite music to celebrate his first 25 years as conductor of the Boston Pops!

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.bso.org/Performance/Detail/107697.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You