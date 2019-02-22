Wake Up With BWW 2/22: Shoshana Bean in WAITRESS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and Happy Friday! Finish off your week right by catching up on the latest Broadway news before you kick back for the weekend!

First, in exciting casting news, Shoshana Bean will return to Broadway as Jenna in Waitress! Bean begins performances on March 18 and will be in the show through May 12, 2019!

In other casting news, we've learned who will be the new leads on the National Tour of Wicked! Mariand Torres and Erin Mackey will be playing Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. They will be joined by Curt Hansen as Fiyero, Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible, and Tom Flynn as Doctor Dillamond.

We've also got all new photos from Be More Chill's Broadway upgrade, a red carpet interview with the stars of Kiss Me, Kate, and more!

1) Shoshana Bean Will Take Over the Role of Jenna in WAITRESS

The producers of the smash Broadway musical Waitress announced today that Shoshana Bean will take over the role of Jenna on March 18 and will be in the show through May 12, 2019.. (more...)

2) Industry Interview: The Beautiful Art of Selling a Long-Running Broadway Show

by Robert Diamond

A key component to the show's longevity is the work of Broadway marketing agency Serino Coyne. Below, Vice President of Creative Strategy Thomas Callahan and Director of Marketing and Communications, Diana Salameh tell us all about what goes into selling a musical with such staying power.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: Broadway Hit THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Moves To Off-Broadway

by Michael Dale

Having recently completed 700+ performances at the Lyceum, Britain's Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, the 2015 Olivier Award winner for Best New Comedy, follows a trail blazed less than ten years ago by AVENUE Q, to become the sixth production to follow a hit Broadway run with a move to Off-Broadway's new World Stages.. (more...)

4) Idina Menzel, Andy Garcia and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Will Appear in Geffen Playhouse's 2019/2020 Season

Geffen Playhouse today announced eight productions that will make up its 2019/2020 season, with one additional production to be announced. This marks the second lineup curated by Artistic Director Matt Shakman and the 24th season for the Los Angeles theater. The season will launch Tuesday, August 20, 2019 and run through Sunday, July 19, 2020.. (more...)

5) Mariand Torres, Erin Mackey, and More Join the WICKED National Tour

The Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members to the National Tour beginning performances Tuesday, February 26 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase & Company Explain Why They're So in Love with KISS ME, KATE!

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, is currently in preview performances today and will open officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Roundabout welcomes back a longtime friend of the theater, Tony winner Kelli O'Hara who was nominated for her role in the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game opposite Harry Connick, Jr. In 2016, O'Hara participated in a sold-out benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate also directed by Scott Ellis.

Set Your DVR...

-Rita Moreno will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

What we're geeking out over: All New Photos from BE MORE CHILL's Broadway Upgrade

Be More Chill is currently playing its debut Broadway run at The Lyceum Theatre. The show features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: Hugh Jackman Opens the BRIT Awards with THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Performance

Hugh Jackman opened the 2019 BRIT AWARDS with a performance of "The Greatest Show" from the hit film, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN! This show-stopping BRITs performance was under the creative direction of Michael Gracey, the film's director.

Social Butterfly: Michael Ball Shares Clip of New Song 'I Just Can't Help Believin'

I'm so excited to share with you a clip of I Just Can't Help Believin' from my new album Coming Home To You, out March 22nd. Thank you to everyone who voted on my messenger - be on the lookout for more next week. Pre order your signed copy before now! https://t.co/CTIBFZBaAN pic.twitter.com/EvTnWRIRMT - Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) February 21, 2019

Michael Ball has released a clip from his new song "I Just Can't Help Believin'" off of his upcoming album, "Coming Home To You." The album is due to be released March 22nd. You can pre order a signed copy now, here.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lea Salonga, who turns 48 today!

Lea Salonga most recently starred on Broadway in Once on This Island. Other Broadway credits include: Kim in Miss Saigon (Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk and OCC Awards), Allegiance, Les Miserables, Flower Drum Song. International: Fun Home, Cats, Cinderella, God of Carnage. Film/TV: singing voices of Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Les Miserables for PBS (10th and 25th Anniversary concerts), "Hey, Mr. Producer." As a concert artist Lea has toured globally, performing in some of the world's most iconic concert venues and in 2017 broke the record for the most consecutive performances at Feinstein's/54 Below with her acclaimed show Blurred Lines, also an album.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

