VIDEO: Michael Ball Shares Clip of New Song 'I Just Can't Help Believin'

Michael Ball has released a clip from his new song "I Just Can't Help Believin'" off of his upcoming album, "Coming Home To You."

The album is due to be released March 22nd. You can pre order a signed copy now, here.

Listen to the clip below!

I'm so excited to share with you a clip of I Just Can't Help Believin' from my new album Coming Home To You, out March 22nd. Thank you to everyone who voted on my messenger - be on the lookout for more next week. Pre order your signed copy before now! https://t.co/CTIBFZBaAN pic.twitter.com/EvTnWRIRMT - Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) February 21, 2019

Michael Ball has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray. He has sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

Ball will embark on a 21-date U.K. tour, supporting his forthcoming album. The double Olivier Award winner will hit the road in April 2019 until the end of May next year. For a list of dates and to purchase tickets, click here.

