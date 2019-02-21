VIDEO: Michael Ball Shares Clip of New Song 'I Just Can't Help Believin'

Feb. 21, 2019  

Michael Ball has released a clip from his new song "I Just Can't Help Believin'" off of his upcoming album, "Coming Home To You."

The album is due to be released March 22nd. You can pre order a signed copy now, here.

Listen to the clip below!

Michael Ball has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray. He has sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

Ball will embark on a 21-date U.K. tour, supporting his forthcoming album. The double Olivier Award winner will hit the road in April 2019 until the end of May next year. For a list of dates and to purchase tickets, click here.

Related Articles

Reviews: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Off-Broadway

Reviews: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Off-Broadway

Wake Up 2/21: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Opens, and More!

Wake Up 2/21: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Opens, and More!

BWW Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Moves To Off-Broadway

BWW Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Moves To Off-Broadway

VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS' Kyle Selig Chats with Broadway ASMR

VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS' Kyle Selig Chats with Broadway ASMR

More Hot Stories For You

  • BE MORE CHILL Breaks House Record In First Week On Broadway
  • THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical Will Hold Reading in London
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Paper Mill's MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION
  • Original St. Ann's Cast Members Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, and More Will Lead Broadway Run of OKLAHOMA!
  • Photo Flash: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Wreaks Havoc Off-Broadway
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in London

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE