VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Opens the BRIT Awards with THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Performance

Feb. 21, 2019  

Hugh Jackman opened the 2019 BRIT AWARDS with a performance of "The Greatest Show" from the hit film, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN!
This show-stopping BRITs performance was under the creative direction of Michael Gracey, the film's director.

Watch the performance below!

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasekand Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson. The film hit theaters on December 20th!

The BRIT AWARDS 2019 with Mastercard took place Wednesday 20th February at The O2 Arena, London, and was broadcast exclusively on ITV and hosted by Jack Whitehall. Clara Amfo and Alice Levine hosted this year's Red Carpet show on ITV2 on the night of the awards for the third year running.

