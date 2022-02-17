Wake Up With BWW 2/17: Lana Gordon Joins HADESTOWN, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include the casting of Lana Gordon in the role of Persephone in Hadestown beginning Tuesday, February 22 at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre.

Plus, watch the premiere of the new web series, The Aging Ingenue! In today's episode: Claire gives a killer audition! ... but for which role? Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchet, and Will Reynolds.

VIDEO: Tony-Winning Musicals Category Featured on JEOPARDY!

by Michael Major

On last night's episode of Jeopardy!, contestants were quizzed on their knowledge of Tony-winning musicals. Featured musicals included Evita, Annie, Sunset Boulevard, Fiddler on the Roof, and more. Watch a the complete clip of the category from the episode now!. (more...)

Lana Gordon to Take Over the Role of Persephone in HADESTOWN on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today, producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy announced Lana Gordon will play the role of Persephone in Hadestown, the winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, starting Tuesday, February 22 at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).. (more...)

VIDEOS: Watch the Touring Queens of SIX Find Out They Booked the National Tour

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

Some of the new queens took to TikTok to share their experience auditioning for the tour and ultimately booking it, including some heartfelt calls to parents and visiting the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to celebrate. Watch their videos below!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Premiere of New Web Series, The Aging Ingénue

by The Aging Ingénue

In today's episode: Claire gives a killer audition! ... but for which role? Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchet, and Will Reynolds.. (more...)

Constantine Maroulis & George Wendt to Lead ROCK AND ROLL MAN: THE ALAN FREED STORY Industry Presentation

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Constantine Maroulis and George Wendt are set to star in an Industry Presentation of Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story on Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4. It features music and lyrics by Gary Kupper, a book by Gary Kupper, Larry Marshak and Rose Cariola, choreography by Warren Adams, and direction by Randal Myler and Warren Adams.. (more...)

The Muny Announces Directors, Choreographers & Music Directors for 2022 season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Muny announced today the directors, choreographers and music directors for The Muny's 2022 season, which opens on June 13 with the celebrated return of the 2021 hit that audiences went "Whoopee!" for, the Tony Award-winning Chicago.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside Opening NIght of The New Group's BLACK NO MORE

by Bruce Glikas

The New Group's just celebrated opening night of Black No More, featuring Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ryan Fitzgerald, Gaelen Gilliland, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Tamika Lawrence, Sarah Meahl, Howard McGillin, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Tracy Shayne, Theo Stockman, Ephraim Sykes, Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson, Edward Watts and Lillias White.. (more...)

