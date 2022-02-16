Constantine Maroulis & George Wendt to Lead ROCK AND ROLL MAN: THE ALAN FREED STORY Industry Presentation

Constantine Maroulis and George Wendt are set to star in an Industry Presentation of Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story on Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Manhattan Movement and Arts Center. The musical features music and lyrics by Gary Kupper, a book by Gary Kupper, Larry Marshak and Rose Cariola, choreography by Warren Adams, and direction by Randal Myler and Warren Adams.

It is produced by Rose and Luigi Caiola and Jay and Cindy Gutterman.

The show had previously been presented by Berkshire Theatre Group in 2019.

Rock and Roll Man is a timely story about visionary Alan Freed, a DJ in the 1950s and 60s, known as the "father of rock 'n' roll", who coined the phrase "rock 'n' roll". Freed was the first person to play the music of black artists on white radio stations, championing icons like Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and more. Freed also hosted concerts that were, for the first time, integrated, both with the artist roster and audiences.

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story is gritty and inspirational, centering on some of the most well-known artists of our time, Freed's passion for the music, and what it inspired.