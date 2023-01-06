Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 1/6: PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway, SWEENEY TODD Casting, and More!

Plus, full casting has also been announced for Sunset Boulevard starring Stephanie J. Block!

Jan. 06, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Peter Pan Goes Wrong headed to Broadway this Spring! Plus, full casting has been announced for Sweeney Todd and Sunset Boulevard!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Full Cast Announced For SWEENEY TODD Starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford
by Stephi Wild

The full cast has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George).. (more...)

Full Cast and Creative Announced For Block, Klena & Cravalho Led SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and Nathan Gunn will star alongside Stephanie J. Block in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center. See performance dates, how to purchase tickets and more!. (more...)

PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This Spring
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, from the team that brought us The Play That Goes Wrong, is coming to Broadway this season! See who's in the cast, how to purchase tickets and more.. (more...)

OHIO STATE MURDERS to Play Final Performance on Broadway This Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ohio State Murders will play its final performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023. See how to purchase tickets and more.. (more...)

Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Daniel Marconi & More to Star in THE OUTSIDERS World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of The Outsiders. See how to purchase tickets, show dates, and more!. (more...)

Jessie Mueller, Josh Kaufman, Aisha Jackson & More To Star in FIVE POINTS: THE MUSICAL CONCERT
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Discovering Broadway has revealed the starry cast for Five Points The Musical Concert at the historic Madam Walker Theatre in Indianapolis during Black History Month on February 10th, 2023 at 7:30PM.. (more...)

Broadway Actor Michael John McGann Passes Away at 70
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway actor Michael John McGann has passed away at age 70. McGann's most recent acting credit was The Resident Acting Company's Sonnets For An Old Century. Read more about McGann's life and career. . (more...)

KISS ME, KATE 1999 Revival to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayHD will be bringing the 1999 revival of Cole Porter's masterpiece to their platform for its exclusive worldwide release on January 15, 2023.. (more...)

Video: THE WIZ Celebrates 48th Anniversary- Watch Original Stars Reunite!
by BroadwayWorld TV

BroadwayWorld is celebrating 48 years of The Wiz with a very special flashback to BroadwayWorld's 2014 concert, BWW Visits Oz, at which stars of the original production reunited onstage at Joe's Pub. Watch below as André De Shields, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ken Page and special guest Olivia Elease Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo) perform songs from the show!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



