Wake Up With BWW 12/7: INTO THE WOODS Tour, KPOP Sets Closing, and More

Into The Woods embarking on a tour across America featuring members of the Broadway cast next year! Plus, KPOP has set its closing date, as well as STOMP, which will close off-Broadway after nearly 29 years.

INTO THE WOODS Will Bring Broadway Cast to Cities Across America

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway revival of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, which concludes its engagement at the St. James Theatre on January 8, play engagements in select cities across the United States. Learn more about the cast, where the show will be, how to get tickets, and more!. (more...)

VIDEO: Lea Michele Sings 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL and Shares She's Heard From Barbra Streisand

by Stephi Wild

Lea Michele performed 'I'm the Greatest Star' from Funny Girl on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, December 5. The episode aired from 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET on NBC is available to stream today on Peacock.. (more...)

KPOP Announces Final Performance on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Today, the producers of KPOP announced that the groundbreaking new musical will have its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Martin Short, Joshua Henry & More In New BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview

by Michael Major

Watch a new video preview of Martin Short, Joshua Henry, HE.R., and more in rehearsals for ABC's upcoming Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration special. The special also stars Shania Twain, David Alan Grier, Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones, Leo Abelo Perry, and more.. (more...)

EVITA Revival Will Be Produced at A.R.T. in May 2023

by Stephi Wild

A new revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera Evita is headed to the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University in May 2023, led by Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. The A.R.T., in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company, will produce Evita May 14 - July 16, 2023 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square.. (more...)

STOMP Will Close in New York City Next Month After Nearly 29 Years

by Stephi Wild

The award-winning percussion, rhythm and comedy sensation, STOMP will end its (almost) 29-year run on January 8, 2023. STOMP's North American and European tours will continue to run.. (more...)

The New York Times Issues Response To Criticism Of KPOP Review

by A.A. Cristi

The New York Times has released a statement in response to the criticism of Jesse Green's review of the new Broadway musical, KPOP.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/4/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/4/2022.. (more...)

